Mizzou Wrestling announces 2x National Champion to coaching Staff

Mizzou Wrestling's head coach Brian Smith appointed two-time national champion Keegan O'Toole to the coaching staff of the program on Monday, May 12, 2025. The recent graduate from the university will step into the role of assistant coach.

Ad

O'Toole joined the Mizzou Wrestling in 2021 as a freshman and won the MAC Freshman of the Year. He is the only wrestler from the program to have earned the All-American honor five times and became the third one to have won the NCAA Championships title twice. O'Toole won the NCAA Championships in the 165 lbs category in 2022 and 2023.

O'Toole is a three-time Big 12 Champion. During the course of his collegiate career, O'Toole has amassed 108 victories, leading to him being named the 2022 Big 12 Wrestler of the Year, recipient of the Amateur Wrestling News Hammer Award, the 2024 Gorriaran Award, and USA Wrestling's Athlete of the Week in March 2022. He has also been recognized as an NWCA Scholar All-American (2021-2025). Following his appointment as the assistant coach for the Mizzou Wrestling, O'Toole expressed his gratitude and reflected on the program's principles.

Ad

Trending

"I am so thankful for this opportunity to be able to give back to the program that gave me so much," said O'Toole. "I can't wait to be in these guys' corners pushing them to be great wrestlers, but even more important, great people. Tiger Style is a lifestyle, and I want to help young men embody that."

Ad

On the international level, O'Toole has won the 2021 U20 Freestyle (74kg) in Ufa, Russia, and the 2023 U23 Freestyle (74kg) in Tirana, Albania.

Mizzou Wrestling's head coach Brian Smith makes his feelings known after appointing Keegan O'Toole as the program's assistant coach

Mizzou Wrestling's head coach, Brian Smith, opened up about appointing Keegan O'Toole as the program's assistant coach, emphasising that his Olympic-level dedication, and wrestling knowledge make him the perfect candidate to guide the team.

Ad

"Keegan is an exceptional individual with a deep passion for wrestling and coaching," said Smith. "His dedication to Tiger Style and commitment to training for the Olympics will be incredibly inspiring for the wrestlers around him. Having someone with such a high wrestling IQ and loyalty on our staff will surely be a huge asset."

After coaching Cornell University as an assistant coach and Syracuse University as the head coach, Smith joined the Mizzou Wrestling program in 1998. During the course of his coaching career at the Mizzou program, he has led six wrestlers to 10 national titles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More