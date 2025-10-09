Molly Caudery announces engagement with fellow athlete Joel Clarke-Khan in picturesque beach setting; Femke Bol and others send love

Femke Bol, Keely Hodgkinson, and several other athletes reacted to Molly Caudery’s major life update. British pole vaulter Molly Caudery and Worcester high jumper Joel Clarke-Khan announced their engagement on social media on Thursday, October 9. The athletes have been together since 2022 and often share glimpses of their relationship online.Molly Caudery was all set to compete at the recently concluded World Athletics Championships. However, she was forced to withdraw from the pole vault qualifiers after sustaining an ankle injury during warm-up, which brought an early end to her 2025 season.Following that, on Thursday, October 9, Caudery shared her engagement news on Instagram. Caudery posted a series of photos from a beach proposal. The couple wore matching white outfits, with Caudery in a white off-shoulder bodycon dress. “We’re engaged!!! 💍✨🥹 (I said yes),” she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post was filled with love from her fellow athletes, including Femke Bol, Amy Hunt, Keely Hodgkinson, and others.Femke Bol commented,“Congrats!!!!”Amy Hunt wrote,“Congratulations!!!!! So so happy for you ❤️‍🔥🥂”Keely Hodgkinson reacted,“Wow!!! Congratulations guys ❤️❤️❤️”“Aaaw!! Congratulations you two!! 🥹❤️🥹❤️” Lina Neilson added.Jazmin Sawyers reacted,“Ahhhhhhh congratulations!!!!”Screenshot of comments (IG/@molly_caudery)Clarke-Khan is a three-time British champion and finished fifth at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.Molly Caudery pens emotional note after withdrawing from World Athletics Championships due to injuryDay 3 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: GettyMolly Caudery’s medal hopes came to an early end at the 2025 World Athletics Championships after she was forced to withdraw due to an ankle injury sustained during warm-up. As the 2024 World Indoor Champion and British women’s pole vault record holder with a clearance of 4.92 meters, she had been considered a strong contender for a podium finish. In addition to her indoor title, Caudery has also won a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and a bronze at the 2024 European Championships. After her heartbreaking exit, Molly Caudery shared an emotional note on Instagram. She remains positive and focused on making a strong comeback in 2026.“Heartbroken… 2 years running 💔 I felt so ready to come back and redeem myself after the Olympics last year but didn’t even get the chance. Ruptured one of my ankle ligaments on my 3rd jump in warm-up… not the ending to 2025 I was hoping for but staying positive and moving onto 2026✨💫 thank you for all the love, see you next year 🫡,” she wrote.Caudery has received support from fellow athletes, including Amy Hunt and Anna Hall, among others, following her exit.