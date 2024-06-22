Who is Molly Caudery? All about the British athlete who set the national record and became the seventh-best pole vaulter of all time

Molly Caudery is a track and field athlete who represents Great Britain and England, specializing in pole vault. The British athlete hogged the spotlight after establishing a new National record with a clearance of 4.92m in the women’s pole vault at the 2024 Toulouse Capitole Perche.

At the 2024 World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meet in France, Caudery achieved the incredible feat by surpassing Holly Bradshaw's previous record clearance of 4.90m set at the 2021 British Championships.

The 24-year-old emerged as the winner after clearing the bar at 4.61m, with her closest competitor Marie-Julie Bonnin coming second with 4.51m. With this performance of 4.92m at the Continental Tour bronze-level event, she also set a new world-leading mark in the 2024 season.

This performance by Caudery also put her in seventh on the all-time list of best pole vault jumps, behind Yelena Isinbaeva (5.06m), Jenn Suhr (5.03m), Anzhelika Sidorova (5.01m), Sandi Morris (5.00m), Katie Nageotte (4.95m), and Eliza McCartney (4.94m).

With this, we will now dive into knowing more about the British pole vaulter Caudery who has now become a serious medal contender for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics after her recent exploits.

Molly Caudery’s family and hometown

Caudery was born on March 17, 2000, in Truro, Cornwall, to Barbara and Stuart, who were both former athletes. Barbara excelled as a pole vaulter, while Stuart specialized in decathlon. She also has a brother named Finley.

Gymnastics was her first sport, but she later switched to practicing pole vaulting as her father started training her at the Cornwall Athletics Club.

Molly Caudery’s education

Caudery attended the University of Miami on a scholarship where she pursued a major in kinesiology.

A look into Molly Caudery’s junior career

Caudery won two silver medals at the age group European Championships. She achieved the medals with clearances of 4.45m at the 2021 European U23 Championships and 4.35m at the 2017 U20 Championships.

A look into Molly Caudery’s top accomplishments

Molly Caudery during the medal ceremony for the Women's Pole Vault Final at the 26th European Athletics Championships - Rome 2024. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images for European Athletics)

Caudery collected her first global title at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships with a best effort of 4.80m. At the European Championships held this month, she made a clearance of 4.73m to win her first medal at the continental event in the form of bronze.

In addition to this, she bagged the Commonwealth Games silver medal in 2022 with a 4.45m jump. She also became the national champion once in the 2023 season with a clearance of 4.71m.