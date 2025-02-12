Mondo Duplantis drops 2-word reaction as his fiancée Desire Inglander reflects on the heartwarming moment from Paris Olympics

Pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis recently reacted to a video his fiancée, Desiré Inglander, shared on social media from the 2024 Paris Olympics. The clip captured the moment he embraced her warmly after breaking the world record at the games.

The 25-year-old delivered a historic performance in the men's vault final at the Stade de France. After securing the gold with a 6.00m vault, he set a new Olympic record by clearing 6.10m. Duplantis attempted to surpass his own world record of 6.24 meters once again during the event. He successfully cleared the 6.25m at the third attempt.

Following his victorious moment, he ran to his fiancée, Inglander, who was at the stands cheering on him. The couple exchanged a warm embrace. Reflecting on this memorable moment, Inglander shared the video on Instagram in January 2025 with a caption:

Trending

"Another year around the sun with you and more memories to come💌"

Duplantis gave a two-word reaction to Inglander's video, writing:

"My love❤️"

Screenshot of Mondo Duplantis comment/ Source: Instagram/ @desireinglander

The gold medalist also reshared the video on Instagram story and reacted with two burning heart emojis.

Screenshot of Mondo Duplantis' Instagram Story/ Source: Instagram/ @mondo_duplantis

The Olympian and his fiancée met in 2020 at a Midsummer party in Stockholm, Sweden. Duplantis proposed Inglander, and they got engaged in October 2024.

Mondo Duplantis reflects on his record-breaking moment at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Mondo Duplantis at the 2024 Wanda Diamond League Final - Allianz Memorial Van Damme Brussels - Source: Getty

Mondo Duplantis reflected on his achievement after his outstanding performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics. During an interview with olympics.com in August 2024, the Swedish Olympian described how overwhelming the atmosphere was during his record-breaking jump. He shared that the stadium was filled with loud cheers from the crowd.

Reflecting on his emotions, he said:

“I tried to clear my thoughts as much as I could. The crowd was going crazy. It was so loud in there; it sounded like an American football game. I have a little bit of experience being in a 100,000-capacity stadium, but I was never the centre of attention. [I was] just trying to channel the energy everybody was giving me, and they were giving me a lot of it. It worked out.”

Duplantis, in August 2024, expressed his desire to clear a 6.30m record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback