Mondo Duplantis makes heartfelt gesture for fiancée Desiré Inglander ahead of Valentine's day

The two-time Olympic gold medalist, Mondo Duplantis, recently shared a heartfelt gesture to his fiancée, Desiré Inglander. The Swedish pole vaulter expressed his sentiments, which articulated his affection for his fiancée.

Duplantis’ fiancée took to her Instagram and shared her thoughts on the wholehearted request made by the pole vault Olympic champion. Duplantis had sent her a bouquet of red roses with a message asking her to be his Valentine, to which Inglander gave her approving response with one word.

“Yes”

Screenshot of Desiré Inglander's Instagram Story. Credits - IG | @desireinglander

The couple got engaged in October 2024 in the Hamptons. Duplantis stated afterwards that he wanted to propose to Inglander after the Paris Olympics, where he broke his own pole vault world record.

Duplantis, who competes for Sweden in international competitions, is considered one of the greatest pole vaulters of all time. At a young age, he has accomplished multiple accolades, including three gold medals in European Championships, two medals in World Junior Championships, and two gold medals in World Indoor Championships. He has also broken his world record multiple times.

Mondo Duplantis reflected on taking a break after the Olympics with finacée Desiré Inglander

Mondo Duplantis at the Paris Olympics (Image via Getty)

Mondo Duplantis had a successful 2024, as he won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics and also enjoyed success in the Diamond League. During an interview with Wanda Diamond League in August 2024, Duplantis discussed the significant element of taking a break after the Olympics with his fiancée Desiré Inglander.

“Just going on like a 5-day vacation right after Olympics, just going straight from Paris was the best thing that I could have done and I think it was was also great for Des and I too because I think she deserved a vacation after how boring her life probably and I guess our life has been the two months building up to the Olympics. Just completely locked into our apartment basically and that's the only thing. I just go training, physio, back home and do nothing. So I think mentally it was a really good refresh,” he said. [1:16 onwards]

The world record holder expressed that going for a trip with his partner was relaxing, as they both needed a break after going through the preparations for the Olympics.

Before turning professional, Mondo Duplantis attended Louisiana State University and was the NCAA Indoor Champion in 2019. He was also the NCAA Collegiate Record Holder Outdoors and World Junior Record Holder.

