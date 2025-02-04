Mondo Duplantis drops 1-word reaction to fiancee Desire Inglander's 'moments from last week'

Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis has reacted to his fiancee, Desire Inglander's recent look.

Being a prominent model and influencer, Inglander features in various shoots with notable brands such as Vogue and also attends various red-carpet events with her Olympic gold medal-winning fiance Mondo Duplantis.

Recently, Inglander took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses of her look from one of her shoots from last week. In the post, Inglander can be seen in an all-black and all-white look. She stated in the caption:

"Moments from last week"

Duplantis reacted to the post and dropped a one-word comment under the post. He wrote:

"Snygging"

Screenshot of Duplantis' comment on Inglander's post (Image via: Inglander's Instagram handle)

Mondo Duplantis hasn't featured in any tournaments in the 2025 season so far. His last tournament was the 2024 Diamond League finals which he won, making it his fourth consecutive Diamond League finals victory starting from 2021.

Mondo Duplantis speaks about the development of pole vault in the United States

Duplantis competing in the pole vault at the King Baodiun stadium during the 2021 Wanda Diamond League in Brussels (Image via: Getty Images)

Mondo Duplantis recently opened up about the development of pole vault as a sport in the United States. Even though Duplantis is a Swedish athlete, he had competed for USA's LSU during his collegiate years.

In an interview with "The Louisiana Public Broadcasting", Duplantis said that being a pole vaulter he wants to promote the sport to his full capacity. Additionally, the Swedish athlete also mentioned that the fans in the United States only care about pole vault and track and field events during the Olympic Games. He said (5:21 onwards):

"I mean I love pole vaulting and I am a pole vaulter. I want to promote the sport as best as I can of course and I mean if we're being completely honest, the only time that anybody in the United States will ever care is when it's the Olympic time and that's just the reality of the situation if you're a track and field athlete in the United States. "

Duplantis further added:

"I mean nothing really happens as far as track and field and everbody else's lies here other than the Olympics and that's the real-time when you have to showcase what you can do."

During the conversation, Duplantis also remarked pole vault is a niche sport and said that it would be beneficial for the sport if he could bring it into the limelight.

