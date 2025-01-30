Mondo Duplantis gushes over his fiance Desire Inglander as she rocks a glittering gown in latest Vogue Photoshoot

Mondo Duplantis recently gushed over his fiance, Desire Inglander, while she did a photoshoot with Vogue. The couple got engaged in October 2024.

Duplantis had an incredible 2024 season, as he delivered exceptional performances in the pole vault event during the Paris Olympics and several other competitions. Along with this, he also achieved a personal milestone by getting engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Desire Inglander, on October 11, 2024.

The couple frequently shares updates with each other, and recently the world record holder gushed over his fiance, as she donned a stunning, glittery gown for a photo shoot with L'Oréal Paris and Vogue Scandinavia. He took to his Instagram handle, sharing a video of the behind-the-scenes of her photoshoot, where she was seen speaking to him on FaceTime. Stunned with her dress and overall look, he said:

"I love it. I think it looks amazing. Love the dress, love the hair, love the makeup. Love everything. I want to see the whole fit though too," Mondo Duplantis said.

After looking at her entire outfit, he added:

"Gorgeous, I love it."

Mondo Duplantis and Desire Inglander met at a midsummer party for the first time in 2020, and after being together for almost 4.5 years, the couple got engaged in a mesmerising way. The pole vault champion proposed to her in a beautiful beach setting while they were in a shoot with Vogue Scandinavia.

Mondo Duplantis extended gratitude toward his fiancée Desire Inglander at award ceremony speech

Duplantis and his fiancee at Idrottsgalan 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Mondo Duplantis recently won the European Track and Field Athlete of the Year honour at the Atea Athletics Gala at Berns in Stockholm on January 21, 2025. He arrived at the venue with his fiancée, Desir Inglander, and not only this, he also mentioned her in his speech, expressing gratitude for her support throughout. (via Vogue Scandinavia)

"I’m so grateful. There aren’t many more to thank, actually. I want to thank my fiancée Desiré; she’s been so damn important for the whole journey this year," said Duplantis.

Inglander has been the biggest cheerleader for Duplantis in 2024 as she attended the Paris Olympics to support her fiance. The pole-vault champion broke his own world record in the event and ran straight to Inglander, giving her a warm hug, celebrating the moment.

Following this, Mondo Duplantis broke the pole vault record for the tenth time at the Silesia Diamond League after taking a leap of 6.26m. This time his fiance extended her support over a video call.

