Mondo Duplantis and fiancé Desire Inglander turn up the glamour in an all-black outfit days after narrowly missing World record attempt

Mondo Duplantis and his fiancee, Desire Inglander, recently garnered attention with their stunning outfits in the latest update. The duo got engaged in October 2024 after dating for some time.

Duplantis commenced his 2025 season at the ISATF Indoor Berlin Meet on February 14. He delivered a brilliant performance by soaring to the height of 6.10m in the pole vault event, reaching the highest mark in the world for the 2025 season. He fell short of breaking his world record by registering 6.27m and bested Greece's Emmanouli Karalia, who earned second place by jumping to the height of 5.94m.

He is presently gearing up for more upcoming meets of the 2025 track and field season, and amid this, he recently shared a stunning picture with his fiance, Desire Inglander, on Instagram. In the first picture, Duplantis rocked an all-black outfit and posed with a glass of drink while sitting in front of a bar, and in the second picture, he shared an adorable mirror selfie with his fiance leaning on him from the side. The post's caption read:

"Stocktown."

Inglander has been one of the constant supports in the pole vaulter's life, as she never shies away from cheering for him, be it from the audience stand or from inside her house. She cheered for him during his season opener by sharing a clip of her television showcasing his performance and wrote:

"My valentine's busy clearing bars at 6.10! @mondo_duplantis."

Mondo Duplantis made his feelings known for fiancee Desire Inglander during an award ceremony speech

Mondo Duplantis had a very successful 2024 season, having broken the world record for the ninth time during the Paris Olympics. He clinched a gold medal in the pole vault event after setting a world record of 6.25m. Following this, he broke the world record for the tenth time by clearing 6.26m at the Silesia Diamond League.

Considering these exceptional achievements, the 25-year-old won the European Track and Field Athlete of the Year honor at the Atea Athletics Gala on January 21, 2025. While receiving this award, he gave a speech mentioning his fiancee and extended gratitude for her significance and support in his life. (as quoted by Vogue Scandinavia)

"I'm so grateful. There aren’t many more to thank, actually. I want to thank my fiancée Desiré; she’s been so damn important for the whole journey this year," said Mondo Duplantis.

During the Paris Olympics, the couple showcased an adorable glimpse of their bond as, while Inglander was cheering the loudest for Mondo Duplantis during his performance, he immediately ran to her in the stands after clocking the world record and shared a warm hug, celebrating the victory.

