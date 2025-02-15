Mondo Duplantis' fiancée Desiré Inglander pens heartfelt note as the Olympian sets new record in his season opener on Valentines day

Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis secured another victory at the ISTAF Indoor Berlin meet on February 14, 2025. Duplantis' fiancée, Desiré Inglander, took to social media to share her emotions after the former's victory on Valentine's Day.

The gold medalist cleared 6.10 meters on his second attempt, setting the highest mark in the world for the 2025 season so far. However, he was unable to break his world record after two failed attempts at 6.27 meters. In the ISTAF Indoor Berlin meet, Greece's Emmanouil Karalis finished second, clearing 5.94 meters.

Reflecting on Duplantis' performance on Valentine's Day, Inglander shared a video of him on her Instagram handle on 14th February 2025, accompanied by a caption:

"My Valentine's busy clearing bars 6.10! @mondo_duplantis"

Screenshot of Desiré Inglander's Instagram stories/ Source: Instagram/ @desireinglander

Mondo Duplantis reshared the video on his Instagram story with his fans.

Screenshot of Mondo Duplantis' Instagram Story/ Source: Instagram/ @mondo_duplantis

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Duplantis delivered a historic performance by securing his second consecutive Olympic gold medal and setting a new world record. On August 5, 2024, at the Stade de France, he cleared 6.25 meters on his third attempt, surpassing the world record of 6.24 meters set earlier that year. Earlier in the 2024 Olympics, the 25-year-old secured his first gold medal at the event, clearing 6.00 meters.

Mondo Duplantis reflects on Desire Inglander's role in bringing balance to his life

Mondo Duplantis and Desiré Inglander at the 26th European Athletics Championships - Rome 2024: Day Six - Source: Getty

Mondo Duplantis and Desiré Inglander met in 2020 at a midsummer party in Stockholm, Sweden. The world record holder, following his success at the 2024 Paris Games, proposed to his long-time girlfriend, Inglander, during a Vogue Scandinavia photo shoot, and the couple got engaged in October 2024.

Inglander has frequently been spotted cheering for Duplantis during his competitions. Reflecting on Inglander's supportive nature, the gold medalist acknowledged the positive impact his fiancée had on his life, particularly in maintaining balance amid the demands of his career as a top-tier athlete.

He shared that being with her provides a much-needed escape from the pressures of competition, allowing him to disconnect and focus on their relationship. During an interview with Vogue Scandinavia, he said:

“Desiré brings me such a great balance in life. It’s so nice to be able to come home and escape into a completely different world, absorb ourselves in each other and whatever we’re doing.” (via people.com)

Inglander, soon after the conclusion of the 2024 Paris Games, expressed her admiration for her fiancé's achievements, sharing that she always has faith in him.

