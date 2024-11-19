Mondo Duplantis gets back to pole vaulting at LSU's football stadium ahead of 2025 season

Sweden's two-time Olympic champion, Mondo Duplantis, recently showcased his pole vault skills at his alma mater, Louisiana State University. Duplantis wrapped up his 2024 season in September after winning the Diamond League final trophy for the fourth consecutive year.

After an extraordinary 2024 season, Duplantis took some well-deserved time off from track and field, gracing the covers of prestigious magazines like Vogue and L’Équipe. The Swedish pole vault standout will now be training to be in peak form for the 2025 season, where he will be participating in the World Athletics Championships in September to defend his title.

Renowned golf coach Chris Como recently shared videos on his Instagram stories featuring Duplantis giving him pole vault lessons at LSU's stadium. The clips highlighted the world record holder showcasing his athletic talent on the vaulting pole during the session. In one of the videos, Duplantis even tried his hand at golf, where his 'flush' shot impressed the coach. Admiring his pole vaulting prowess, Como wrote:

"@mondo_duplantis How magnificent is this!!"

While applauding his golf skills, he captioned:

"And he flushes it!!! @mondo_duplantis"

In August this year, Mondo Duplantis made another splash in his career at the Paris Olympics, where he defended his title from the Tokyo Olympics and also set a new world record for the ninth time with a clearance of 6.25 meters. He then shattered this record during the Silesia Diamond League later that month with a leap of 6.26 meters, marking the tenth time he broke the world record.

"I visualized this... happening 1000 times in my head" - Mondo Duplantis reflects on his world record-breaking pole vaulting legacy

Mondo Duplantis set his first world record in 2020 by surpassing France's two-time Olympic medalist Renaud Lavillenie's record of 6.14 meters during the World Athletics Indoor Tour Meeting in Poland.

After breaking his previous mark at the Paris Olympics, the 25-year-old said he had envisioned that perfect Olympic moment in his mind countless times.

"I visualized this exact situation happening 1000 times in my head. I feel like that was almost every time I went out to the backyard, and I went jumping I would visualize this exact situation - it was world record height, Olympic final," he told Olympics.com in August.

Besides his professional endeavors, Mondo Duplantis took a major step in his personal life in October by proposing to his longtime girlfriend, Desire Inglander.

