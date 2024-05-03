Mondo Duplantis pens short but heartfelt note to girlfriend Desire Inglander on her birthday

Pole vault heavyweight Mondo Duplantis wished his girlfriend Desire Inglander on the latter's birthday.

Duplantis, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic champion in pole vault, concluded his Shanghai/Suzhou Diamond League performance, finishing on top. On April 27, he reached the winning height of 6.00m after missing out on the 6.25m for three consecutive times.

This win came after his Xiamen Diamond League performance, where he bettered his world record for the eighth time, clearing 6.24m, surpassing his previous best of 6.23m at the Eugene Diamond League in 2023.

The Olympic and two-time World champion is currently in a relationship with fellow Swede Desire Inglander, who is a Bromma Gymnasium graduate and has 222k followers on Instagram. Here, she often flaunts her glamorous fashion promotions and dating life with her boyfriend.

The two started dating in 2021 after they crossed paths at the popular Swedish festival, Midsummer Eve, in 2020.

Inglander's birthday falls on May 2, and Duplantis had a short but heartwarming message for her.

"My lil birthday queen," the Olympic champion wrote.

The couple's initial dating stage was not smooth sailing, as Duplantis took time to win Inglander over. Speaking with Swedish newspaper Sportsbladet, he said:

"She probably did not think I had good intentions at the start. I had to prove over time that I was a respectable young man, ha!"

He further said:

"And that I would treat her with respect. It won her over, I think."

Just a year after they started hanging out with each other, Inglander accompanied Duplantis in Belgrade, where he touched the 6.19m mark in 2021, setting a fresh world record at the time.

Mondo Duplantis and Desiré Inglander celebrated their third anniversary

In February 2024, the duo celebrated three years around the sun in each other's company. Acknowledging the adorable partnership, Duplantis shared a photo with his girlfriend on their special day. Taking to Instagram, he wrote:

“3 years with this one.”

Following his Diamond League exploits in Shanghai, Mondo Duplantis is training for his next meet, which is the Golden Spike in Ostrava.

The 63rd edition of the event, which is a part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold, is scheduled to start on May 28.

Mondo Duplantis has cleared the 6m mark four times so far in 2024. Apart from his world-record performance at the Xiamen Diamond League, he jumped 6.05m at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, 6.02m in Clermont-Ferrad and 6m at the Shanghai Diamond League.