Mondo Duplantis reacts as sister Johanna Duplantis elevates up LSU ranks after incredible performance in the indoor season

Mondo Duplantis shared his reaction to his sister Johanna Duplantis' recent pole vault achievement in the 2025 Indoor season. She set a new personal best of 4.16 meters, moving to third place in LSU's all-time indoor rankings.

LSU senior Johanna Duplantis, following her successful performance, surpassed Katelyn Rodriguez's mark of 4.13 meters (13' 6.5") set in 2008. Duplantis now ranks among the SEC's top 10 vaulters this season.

Following Duplantis' performance, LSU Track and Field's official page shared the news with fans on social media, accompanied by a caption:

"Duplantis jumps to No. 3 in LSU history! 🐇"

Mondo Duplantis reshared the post on his Instagram story and reacted with two fire emojis for his sister's achievement.

Screenshot of Mondo Duplantis' Instagram Story/ Source: Instagram/ @mondo_duplantis

Johanna Duplantis competed in six meets in the 2024 outdoor pole vaulting season. She delivered her best performance at the Battle on the Bayou, clearing 4.00 meters to secure ninth place and the fifth-best mark in LSU history. She finished third with a 3.81m clearance at the Keyth Talley Invitational. Duplantis also impressed at the LSU Alumni Gold meet, placing fifth with a height of 3.80 meters.

Mondo Duplantis' brothers Andreas and Antoine reflect on the family's competitive spirit and bond

Mondo Duplantis at the 2025 ISTAF Indoor Berlin - Source: Getty 2025 - Swedish Sports Gala - Source: Getty

The Duplantis family fostered an environment where athletic exploration was encouraged rather than restricted. Andreas, the eldest brother to Mondo Duplatis, shared that he tried multiple sports without being forced to commit to just one. Their parents believed in letting their children test their abilities across different activities before narrowing their focus.

Andreas Duplantis' younger brothers, Antione and Mondo, followed in his footsteps, each carving out their athletic journeys. Their youngest sibling, Johanna, later emerged as a standout in pole vaulting. The siblings constantly pushed each other, turning casual games into high-stakes contests. The more they saw how badly one wanted to win, the more the other fought to beat them.

Reflecting on the bond, Mondo Duplantis' brother, Antoine, said (nypost.com):

“We have a lot of the same interests but different personalities. Mondo’s a little more fiery, more outgoing. I’m pretty isolated, kind of a loner. My older brother’s a bit of a mix. It works out in a good way that we all keep each other in check.”

Mondo Duplantis broke multiple records in 2024. He set his eighth world record in April 2024, clearing 6.24m and surpassing his previous best. He also secured 10 world and European titles, including an Olympic gold at the 2020 Tokyo. At Diamond League, he claimed three consecutive titles from 2021 to 2023. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Duplantis clinched two gold medals.

