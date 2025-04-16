Mondo Duplantis turns heads in fancy outfits at Coachella alongside fiance Desire Inglander 

Mondo Duplantis recently shared a sneak peek of his time with his fiancée, Desire Inglander, at Coachella. The duo made their relationship public in March 2021.

Duplantis and Inglander met each other for the first time at a midsummer party in 2020, and after dating for almost 4.5 years, the couple got engaged in October 2024. The pole vault world record holder proposed to Inglander on a beach while they were shooting with Vogue Scandinavia.

The couple regularly shares updates on social media, and most recently, Duplantis posted a glimpse of them enjoying in Coachella. The first picture showcased the couple posing adorably in front of a Ferris wheel, and in the second slide, the athlete posed in front of a scenic background while rocking a stylish jacket with blue denims. The post's caption read:

"Cäli"

Mondo Duplantis has had an impressive 2025 season so far, having won his third consecutive pole vault world indoor title at the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships on March 22 in Nanjing.

In his first attempt, he soared to a height of 6.10m; then, in the second attempt, he attained a height of 6.15m and bagged the gold medal. He toppled Emmanouil Karalis and Sam Kendricks, who jumped 6.05m and 5.90m, respectively.

Mondo Duplantis opened up about winning the 2025 World Indoor title

The gold medal in pole vault at the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships was the third one for Mondo Duplantis. He had previously won two gold medals at the 2022 Belgrade World Championships and the 2024 Glasgow World Indoor Championships.

In an interview after his 2025 win, the Swedish athlete spoke to BBC Sport, where he fielded questions surrounding the ins and outs of his performance and how he felt after the victory. He revealed that he was tired while he was on the runway and was constantly challenged by his opponent, Emmanouil Karalis.

"It took a lot out of me, for sure. I felt a little bit sloppy on the runway, a little tired, a little heavy, honestly. Karalis was pushing me like crazy.The highest loser ever in the history of pole vaulting - that's a testament to the level of competition here today," said Mondo Duplantis.

He added:

"That took a lot out of me. It's been super fun. Today was tough. I think we're going to see some crazy competitions in the future soon."

Mondo Duplantis solidified his place in pole vault after delivering a stunning performance at the Paris Olympics, as he earned the world record of 6.25m. Following this win, he went straight to his fiancée, Desire Inglander, who was a part of the audience, and gave her an adorable hug.

