Months after leading Oklahoma State to NCAA third place, David Taylor vacations in Hawaii with his favorite people

Oklahoma State Cowboys wrestling head coach David Taylor took to social media to share a few glimpses of his time on vacation with his family. Taylor concluded his first NCAA season as head coach earlier this year, helping his team to a third-place finish at the NCAA Championships. He married his wife, Kendra, in 2016 and has three daughters together.

Taylor had a highly decorated wrestling career. He is an Olympic champion, winning a gold medal in the 86 kg category at the Tokyo Olympics. Taylor made his breakthrough on the international stage at the 2018 World Championships, winning his first gold medal. He represented Penn State University during his collegiate career, where he became a two-time NCAA Champion. Taylor retired from the sport last year after it was announced he would be the head coach of the Oklahoma Cowboys.

Taylor took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his vacation in Hawaii with Kendra and his three daughters. He wrote:

"My favorite people ❤️"

David Taylor also played a pivotal role in Wyatt Hendrickson's win against Gable Steveson at the 2025 NCAA Championships, causing a major upset.

David Taylor on Oklahoma's wrestling team: "I just appreciate coaching them"

Taylor and Wyatt Hendrickson at the 2025 NCAA Championships - Source: Getty

David Taylor previously discussed his coaching role at Oklahoma State, revealing what he has learned about the group since joining them in May of last year. He took over the head coach role after John Smith's retirement.

In an interview ahead of the NCAA Championships, Taylor said (0:10 onwards):

"I just appreciate coaching them you know, I appreciate coming in and going to practice and just trying to achieve some big goals. So I think it's just been a good group, like it's a tough group, resilient group. I've done a good job of just getting to where we are, we still have long ways to go so we just got to keep getting better."

"I love going in and coaching the guys, but I'm learning every day in the office and navigating the different things of being a head coach. I mean it's a very fun opportunity you know, and I'm just grateful to be here," he added.

David Taylor ended his career with a bronze medal at the 2024 World Championships, reaching the podium for the sixth time.

