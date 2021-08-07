Watch: Dillon Danis submits Olympic gold medalist David Taylor multiple times while grappling

Days after David Taylor won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Dillon Danis uploaded a video of a sparring session with the wrestler on his YouTube channel.

The two engaged in a few rounds of light grappling which was friendly and educational in nature rather than being competitive or part of hardcore training. David Taylor tapped out a few times to Dillon Danis' chokeholds.

Watch the sparring session between Dillon Danis and David Taylor below:

Fondly referred to as the 'Magic Man' of the mat, David Taylor brought the United States yet another gold at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Taylor defeated his arch-rival, reigning Olympic and World Champion Hassan Yazdani of Iran in the Men's Freestyle 86kg Finals on August 5.

David Taylor beat four-time World Champion Ali Shabanau of Belarus, former European Championship runner-up Myles Amine of San Marino, and defending World silver medalist Deepak Punia of India to reach the final. With the victory in the final, Taylor extended his current win streak to 54 victories.

Dillon Danis, Henry Cejudo, Ben Askren, and others congratulate Gable Steveson

With the Olympics going on, eminent figures from the world of combat sports have weighed in on the matches, especially when it comes to wrestling.

Some prominent names from mixed martial arts, including Dillon Danis, heaped praise on Gable Steveson after his win over Georgia's Geno Petriashvili. Steveson miraculously turned an 8-5 deficit into a 10-8 score to pick up a gold medal victory in U.S. men's freestyle heavyweight wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 21-year-old became the first U.S. freestyle heavyweight gold medalist since Bruce Baumgartner in 1992.

Former Olympic gold medalist and two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo congratulated Gable Steveson on his win as well. 'Triple C' wished the 21-year-old all the best for future endeavors, whether it be in wrestling or any other platform.

Welcome to Olympic Champion Mountain 🏔Since the first time I saw you wrestle at the trials I knew you were special. The impossible is nothing for what ever you decide to do after wrestling. Whether it’s Wrestling, NFL, WWE, or UFC. @GableSteveson pic.twitter.com/CzcYuvN9fC — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 6, 2021

Former Olympian Ben Askren also weighed in, stating that with a year and a half of training in mixed martial arts, Gable Steveson will be unbeatable in the sport.

Give @GableSteveson 18 months training MMA and tell me who on earth is beating him? Freaking NO ONE — Funky (@Benaskren) August 6, 2021

Edited by Avinash Tewari