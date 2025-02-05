"More of this" - Riley Gaines gives honest take on Penn State swimmers filing lawsuit against NCAA

Riley Gaines recently shared her reaction to three women swimmers from the Penn State University filing a lawsuit against the Ivy League, the Harvard University as well as the NCAA. The three swimmers are said to be accusing them of violating the Title IX provisions.

Gaines shared a photograph of the lawsuit on her X account (formerly Twitter), as she wrote:

"A new bombshell lawsuit has just been filed by three UPenn swimmers against the Ivy League, Harvard, and the NCAA, citing Title IX violations. More of THIS. Serendipitous timing. It’s due time to hold accountable those who declared womanhood was nothing more than a feeling."

In another post on her X timeline, Gaines thanked the US administration for acting tough on this issue. She wrote:

"Things could've been so different. Gender insanity was the final straw that brought a lot of moderates to the side of common sense. Specifically, I believe it was the issue of men in women's sports. I've been living in a state of gratitude everyday since Nov 5th. Praise God."

Riley Gaines had previously filed a lawsuit against the NCAA along with 15 other athletes in April 2024. The 24-year-old swimmer-turned-social activist also called the organization out for being biased towards the trans athletes.

Riley Gaines reacted to Cynthia Nixon's remark on trans children

Riley Gaines on Cynthia Nixon's remarks over trans children [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines also reacted to Hollywood star Cynthia Nixon's remarks over trans children and gender reassignment surgeries. The 58-year-old actress was recently seen protesting against the US government near a hospital in Manhattan.

Addressing the crowd, Nixon spoke:

"Most importantly, I am here today as the mother of a proud trans man, and today as the aunt of a proud trans man. My best friend's kid is trans, and my kid's best friend IS TRANS."

The actress further added:

Nixon said, "My kids are trans, my sister's kids are trans, every kid I know is trans..."

Gaines shared the post of an X user with the username @salltweets, commenting:

"Isn't it incredible when they prove our point without even knowing"

She also took a jibe on the actress' views, as she shared the video of her speech with the caption:

"And they say it's not a social contagion????? lol"

Riley Gaines also hostst the Gaines for Girls podcast and a former competitive swimmer. She retired from the sport in 2022.

