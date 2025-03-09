"My coach would be proud of me"- Usain Bolt makes his feelings known as he focusses on recovery with ice bath post weeks of workout

Usain Bolt took on the ice bath activity for muscle recovery, revealing his track and field coach would be proud of him to see him do it. Bolt's retirement in 2017 didn't dissociate him from the sporting domain as he often attends games, talk shows, and opines on athletes.

Bolt gained recognition as the fastest man in history with three world record times under his belt. Though several athletes have tried to lower those times, they have not achieved the feat yet. Bolt's dominance on the track still resonates, inspiring up-and-coming athletes to build their legacy.

Although out of the competitive tracks, Bolt doesn't shy away from experiencing a myriad number of things in his life. Recently, he posted videos of himself taking an ice bath, sharing how he hated the muscle recovery activity during his competitive years.

"People, pray this. I work out for a couple of weeks now and I can't feel the lactic in my muscles, you see me? So one thing I always hate when I'm on the track, I can't believe I'm going to do this right now. Pray this. Ice bath!"

In his caption, he said his track coach would be proud of him after knowing about the ice bath.

"f you want to be great this is the stuff you have to do even when you don’t want to. My coach would be proud of me right now."

Bolt became the sole sprinting name to win 100m and 200m titles at three straight Olympics (2008, 2012, and 2016). He boasts 11 World and eight Olympic medals besides other honors.

Usain Bolt once reflected on his mindset going into the world-record-breaking race in 2008

Usain Bolt after his feat at the Beijing 2008 - Athletics - Men's 200m - (Source: Getty)

On May 31, 2008, the Jamaican graced the 100m line-up at the Reebok Grand Prix alongside the then-world record holder, TysonGay. He ran in 9.72s, lowering Gay's record time and clinching the win.

In a recent conversation with Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green at the 'Ready Set Go' podcast, Usain Bolt talked about his pre-race mindset, saying:

"I didn't even look at the clock, though. If you watch the race when I got to the 200 meters when I was doing the lap, and then was, when the announcer, I heard, when the announcer said, 'Yeah, it's official, it's a world record."

"And I was like, you know me, that's was when I actually heard. I didn't even know that because when I ran across the line, I didn't, I was just happy to beat Tyson Gay, that was my main goal going there. It was pure competition for me. It was a tough race though," he added.

Bolt retired with a third finish in the 100m at the 2017 World Championships. He even sat out of the 200m and cited an injury before the 4x100m relay final.

