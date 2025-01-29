"My everything" - 17-year-old Olympic champion Quincy Wilson extends heartfelt wishes to his mother on her birthday

Quincy Wilson wished his mother Monique Wilson on her birthday after making his indoor season debut in 2025. Wilson has been visiting colleges since his Paris Olympic success but has not yet committed to any program.

Quincy Wilson, who competed in the men's 4x400m relay event at the 2024 Paris Olympics, became the youngest track and field athlete to win an Olympic gold. The American high school record holder in the indoor and outdoor 400m started his 2025 track season with his 500m silver finish at the Virginia Showcase.

Following that, the 17-year-old shared an Instagram story for his mother, Monique Wilson, wishing her on her birthday with a heartfelt note.

"Happy birthday to my everything," he captioned.

Monique Wilson, a standout basketball and soccer player in her early days with MVP awards in both disciplines, was inducted into the Severn School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011. She also earned a degree from Barton College and a bachelor's degree from the North Carolina School before working in marketing for Coca-Cola.

Quincy Wilson once shared how much his parents and his sibling sacrificed for his success in track and field. In an interview last July, he said (via ABC 7 News on YouTube):

"My parents, my sister, and everybody in my family has sacrificed so much. My mom has put everything into me and my father [has] as well. Just coming out here and knowing that you’re running for your family, running for you and running for the one above, it’s great things.” (2:23)

Wilson ended his successful 2024 season with a personal best of 1:17.19 in the 600m short track at the US Marine Corps Holiday Classic. His effort also set the meet record at The Armory.

Quincy Wilson shared how his mother encouraged him to run at the New Balance events

Wilson running the men's 4x400m relay at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Quincy Wilson made waves by winning his fifth AAU Junior Olympic Games title in 400m as a 14-year-old in 2022. In that event, he also soared to the 200m silver finish in 22.42s. On the other hand, his sister, Kadence Wilson, was running at the New Balance.

In a recent interview with CITIUS Mag, Quincy Wilson revealed that his mother praised the environment of New Balance, where his sister "PR'd," fueling the fire of competing in him.

"I remember when I was little and running the AAU Nationals while my sister was going to New Balance. My mom would be telling me how great the environment was, how great the people were, and how great the staff were. My sister came out there for her first race and she PR'd—just because of the atmosphere."

He added:

"She wasn't feeling good, but I remember that the atmosphere got her around the track. I always told my mom, ‘I want to get on that track, I want to get one of those bags!’ Ever since I was a little kid I’ve wanted to step on the New Balance track."

Wilson won the 400m title at the 2023 New Balance Nationals Indoor and defended the title in 2024. In 2025, he will be heading to clinch his third consecutive win in the event besides competing at the Millrose Games.

