"My favorite" - Harper Murray, Merritt Beason and others react to Andi Jackson's carousel of hugging images

Andi Jackson recently shared an emotional moment from the previous season of the NCAA Championships. The Nebraska Cornhuskers player took to Instagram to share a carousel of images on her profile.

Jackson shared photographs where she was seen hugging players like Bergen Reilly, Harper Murray, Meritt Beason, etc. She shared her post on Instagram with a one-word caption that read:

"Hugs!"

Several players also responded positively to the post. Murray immediately commented:

"First"

Reilly also chimed in, as she wrote:

"So many hugs!!!"

Even Merritt Beason wasn't behind, as she wrote:

"My favorite hugs!"

Apart from the above, Taylor Landfair also joined the conversation, as she wrote:

"Hug me bruthaaaaa"

Players comment on Andi Jackson's post - Source: via @andijacksonn on Instagram

Jackson has been a part of the Nebraska Cornhuskers since 2023. The Cornhuskers had reached the finals of the NCAA Division I Championships 2023, where they ultimately lost out to Texas Longhorns by 0-3. Jackson also played an integral role in the 2024 NCAA Championships, as the Cornhuskers reached the semifinals, but eventually lost out to the ultimate champions, the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Apart from the above, Andi Jackson has also been named amongst the All-Big Ten team twice. She also averaged 2.62 kills per set in 34 games with a .439 hitting percentage, which places her sixth throughout the USA, and fourth overall in the school history.

Andi Jackson on her experience with the Nebraska Cornhuskers ahead of the new season

Andi Jackson on her thoughts for the 2025 season [Image Source : Instagram]

It's been nearly two years since Andi Jackson has been a part of the Nebraska Cornhuskers women's volleyball team. Ahead of the 2025 season, the 19-year-old middle blocker shared her thoughts on the new season.

In a conversation with the YouTube channel '1890 Nebraska' conducted in late October 2024, Jackson replied to whether she felt more confident going into the new season.

“Yes 100%. I think last year I felt like a chicken with my head cut off. You just feel like it's one thing after another, but this year it has definitely felt more smooth, not necessarily easier, but I feel like I can manage it better and I kind of have an idea of what's happening and what's coming, so I manage it better, yeah,” she mentioned [1:04 onwards].

Jackson also shared an aspect about her blocking, to which she added:

“I'm really training my blocking. That's always something that I'm gonna be working to get better at, I think, in all my years of volleyball. And then staying consistent attacking-wise, and then, obviously, in the weight room, just trying to get stronger, faster, be able to jump higher, and never hurt.”

Andi Jackson will be hoping to make it count in the new season as the Nebraska Cornhuskers play for the first time without longtime coach John Cook, who retired a few days ago.

