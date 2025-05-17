"My journey is far from over"- 2x World Medalist James Green makes feelings known after quarter-final defeat at the World  Team Trials

2x World Medalist James Green expressed his thoughts after he lost in the semifinals of the World Wrestling Team Trials 2025. The American athlete expressed his optimism despite his loss and expressed his gratitude for receiving the opportunity to compete on such a big stage once again.
James Green began his campaign at the World Wrestling Team Trials 2025 with great momentum however, he could not advance to the semi-finals after a tough loss in the quarter-finals against Caleb Henson in the 70kg division. The nail-biting quarter-final match ended with a score of 5-5 on criteria.
Green was leading in the early moments of the match however, a clutch takedown towards the end of the match created the difference, leading the No. 1 seed to face a massive upset in the wrestling tournament. This was the first time that James Green failed to qualify for a spot in the team in the men's 70 kg division since 2014.
The American wrestler replied to a fan's tweet and expressed his thoughts about the loss. He shared how wrestling is a tough sport and believed that his journey was not yet over. Green was optimistic to improve and come back stronger in his future competitions.
"Wrestling is hard, and even still, I am very grateful I get to still step out on the mat to compete. My journey is far from over, and the fire is still burning. #TheClimbBack" he wrote.
