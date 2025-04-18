Retired Jamaican track athlete Asafa Powell recently made a bold statement about the future of his children in the Jamaican track circuit. Powell has been an icon for the Jamaican track community with medals at the quadrennial games, World Championships, and Commonwealth Games.

Powell has two children, Avani and Liam, who also take varied interests in track. However, Jamaica's shortcomings towards the discipline have forced Powell to take some stern decisions for his children.

In a recent video on his channel, Powell revealed that unless the support system of his country improves, his children will not represent the nation. He also mentioned that his children have several opportunities to run in other countries, as his wife has both Ghanaian and Canadian roots. He said (via The Powells, 7:45 onwards):

"Whenever I post videos or anything of the boys doing sports, you know people always like, 'Our future look good' and all that stuff but honestly guys, if the support system don't change, my kids [are] not running for Jamaica. Sorry to say that I mean but it's just facts you know my wife is Canadian and Ghanian, so there are options."

Powell further shed light on one of the opportunities that he received across his track career and said:

"I remember back in 2006, I was offered millions of US dollars to run for another country and that time I turned it down because I didn't know, it was very early. If I know what I know now, I would have taken up that opportunity."

Asafa Powell added that even though he loves his country, the business side and fiscal matters of track and field is also very important to him.

Asafa Powell shares his thoughts on Grand Slam Track League

Asafa Powell (Image via: Getty)

Asafa Powell recently opened up about the significance of Michael Johnson's new track league, Grand Slam Track. Powell attended the first stop of the league with US sprinter Justin Gatlin.

Powell shared that the track event feels like home to him, especially because it is curated by a former athlete, Johnson, for the current athletes in the circuit. He also opined that it would be successful as the calendar progresses. He said (via Grand Slam Track):

"It feels closer to home, in a sense where it's a former athlete creating this for the athletes. I really love the concept of it and I think it's going to be very successful."

In his conversation, Asafa Powell also praised Michael Johnson's league for providing a better scale of pay to the athletes and an environment where the participants can flourish.

