In Pictures: Gabby Thomas, Josh Kerr and others rock stylish outfits ahead of Grand Slam Track inaugural meet

Several track athletes such as Gabby Thomas, Josh Kerr, Talitha Diggs, etc., were spotted in stylish outfits as they looked ahead of Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track event in Kingston. The event will start on Friday (April 4) with the opening day hosting several events, such as the Women's 200m, Men's 100m, and 400m, etc.

Ad

The races will start around 6:42 PM ET for the first day, with the 200m long sprints being the first race to be held. Just a few hours before this inaugural race day of GST, the athletes were seen boasting their fashion queue.

Grand Slam Track shared a glimpse of the athletes on its Instagram handle. In the post, Thomas can be seen in an all-white avatar while Kerr donned a green blazer and pants. Veteran athletes such as Justin Gatlin and Asafa Powell were also seen in the post, wearing casual t-shirts. Other athletes to be seen in the post include Cole Hocker, Rushell Clayton, and Roshawn Clark.

Ad

Trending

The post was captioned:

"Drip too hard can’t stand too close 😎💦"

Here are the pictures:

Ad

Gabby Thomas will run the long sprints event (200m and 400m) in Kingston. She made her season debut at the Texas Relays last week where she ran two relays, 4x100m and 4x400m, and finished first and third respectively.

On the other hand, Josh Kerr and Cole Hocker will compete in the men's short-distance event (800m and 1500m).

Gabby Thomas explains her decision to run the long sprints event at the first stop of the Grand Slam Track

Gabby Thomas during a 300m race at the 2023 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix (Image via: Getty Images)

Gabby Thomas recently opened up about her decision to compete in the long sprint events, consisting of the 200m and 400m races at the Jamaica stop of Grand Slam Track. Thomas's last 400m came last April during the LSU Alumni Gold event, where she won after clocking 50.37 seconds.

Ad

In an interview just a day before the event, Thomas said that she is free to compete in both the short sprints (100m and 200m) and the long sprints category in GST. Additionally, the 200m Olympic champion also added that it is favorable for her to run a 400m at the start of this season rather than at the back end, where she will be focusing on her speed. She said (via Citius Mag, 00:43 onwards):

Ad

"I mean it was a hard decision to make, obviously I can do the short sprints or the long sprints and my coach and I just sat down and we made decisions on which slams we would do which event. This one is earlier in the season, so 400 is a little more fun to run earlier in the season and then as you get later in the season kind of sharpening up and doing the speed work."

Ad

During the conversation, Gabby Thomas mentioned that she is looking to challenge herself by running the 400m race against competitors such as Salwa Eid Naser and Marileidy Paulino in Kingston.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More