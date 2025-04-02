Gabby Thomas drops excited 3-word reaction ahead of inaugural Grand Slam Track

American track and field athlete Gabby Thomas shared her reaction to competing in the Grand Slam Track in Kingston, Jamaica. She is an accomplished sprinter, competing mainly in the 100m and 200m sprint events. She is set to compete in the 200m dash at the event.

Thomas established herself as one of the best sprinters in the world by winning three gold medals at the Paris Olympics. She competed in the Women's 200m, 4x100m relay, and the 4x400m relay. On her Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, she managed to win bronze and silver medals.

In a story shared on Instagram, Thomas expressed her excitement to compete in Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track, writing:

"@grandslamtrack here I come"

Still taken from Thomas' Instagram (Source: @gabbythomas/Instagram)

Thomas previously expressed excitement about running in the Grand Slam Track. She revealed that it was a great opportunity to compete against the best sprinters in the world. In an interview with Flo Track, she said:

"I am so excited to be joining Grand Slam Track, and partnering with Michael Johnson to give our sport the platform it deserves. Coming off of the Olympics, I want to continue testing myself and competing at the highest level against the fastest women in the world," Gabby Thomas said.

The first meet of the Grand Slam Track will be held from 4 to 6 April.

Gabby Thomas reveals why Jamaica is special for her

Gabby Thomas at the Sportico House at SXSW - (Source: Getty)

Olympic sprinter Gabby Thomas revealed the special reason why going to Kingston, Jamaica, for the Grand Slam Track was special to her. The American specializes in 100m and 200m sprints and is set to compete in the latter this week. In an interview with GST, Thomas said:

"I have been to Kingston before and I'm, I'm really looking forward to going back. I'll have all of my family there to support me. Oh my God, my grandpa, aunts, cousins, like everyone who still lives there,"

Thomas was also asked if her family has seen her compete live, to which she replied:

"No, actually this will be the first time. So I'm really, really excited for that."

Thomas has even previously credited her Jamaican genes for her sprinting success. Her father, Desmond Thomas, played American football for Duke University. He also shared his support for Thomas after she won gold at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

