"My ride or die, my other half, my partner in crime": Simone Biles' teammates Jordan Chiles and Zoe Miller send heartfelt birthday wishes to her

Simone Biles celebrated her 27th birthday on March 14. On the occasion of her birthday, she received heartfelt wishes from the gymnastics world as well as fans worldwide.

Biles expressed her sincere gratitude for the love and good wishes that she received on the occasion of her birthday. The most decorated gymnast in the world gears up for the upcoming Olympic games and is yet to kickstart her 2024 season.

Due to her long hiatus from competitive gymnastics fans were very eager to see her back on the mat as the Olympic season is underway. There were a lot of expectations and rumors on social media that Simone might compete at the Winter Cup in 2024. However, she did not participate in the event.

Simone Biles received heartfelt birthday wishes from fellow gymnasts. Jordan Chiles took to Instagram Stories to wish the star gymnast by posting a collage of their photos together.

"Everyone it's her birthday! Happy birthday to my ride or die, my other half, my best friend , my partner in crime and my big sis! Mo I love you so much and wouldn't change the world for anything," she wrote.

Fellow American gymnast Zoe Miller also wished Simone Biles.

"Happiest Birthday to my best freaking friend! You're the best big sis ever and wouldn't trade our realtionship for the world.Thank you for always being there for me. Hope you eat all the hot dogs in the world today. I love you so much!," she wrote.

Biles' coach Cecile Landi also extended her best wishes to the four-time Olympic gold medalist.

"Cheers to another year. Wishing you the very best for your 27th birthday. May all your dreams come true," Landi wrote on her Instagram stories.

Simone Biles' Tokyo Olympics Withdarawal

Simone Biles marched into the Tokyo Olympics as the Olympic champion in four events, vault, floor exercise, team and all-round. At the Tokyo Olympics during the qualifying round, Biles had some mishaps during the all round where she landed on one foot with one foot outside the landing mat during her Cheng Vault.

However, Simone Biles managed to qualify for the finals. During the finals, Biles performed in the first round warmups but left the competition floor soon after the attempt. Moments later she returned to the floor and announced that she would be withdrawing from the rest of the contests at the Olympic Games citing mental health concerns.

During such a tough time she received a lot of criticism as well as support on social media. Biles revealed that it was due to her family and husband's support that she could recover from this setback.