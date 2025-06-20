MyKayla Skinner's past praises for Simone Biles before their current dispute

Legendary artistic gymnast Simone Biles was frequently praised by her former teammate, Olympic silver medalist MyKayla Skinner, in the past before her present accusation. In a statement to Fox News, Skinner had accused Biles of past mistreatment.

The eleven-time Olympic medalist, Simone Biles, withdrew from several events during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to suffering from twisties. Her place in vault finals was taken by her former teammate, MyKayla Skinner, who won a silver medal in the event. After winning the medal, Skinner dedicated the notable feat to Simone Biles, according to NPR.

"I dedicate this medal to Simone. I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for her. I told her I would be doing this one for her. She said, 'don't do it for me, do it for yourself', so technically it's for all of us," said Skinner.

During a Q&A interview on her YouTube channel on September 1, 2020, Skinner was asked who her favourite teammate was, with whom she would like to train and compete.

"Definitely have to say Simone [Biles] she makes it such a fun time she's such a good athlete. It's so fun to be around her to train with her when we're at camp, even when we're competing, we got to room together for the first time at worlds. So that was really fun to catch up on have some girl talk. So definitely say Simone for sure," she shared [2:57 onwards]

During another Q&A on her YouTube channel on April 23, 2021, Skinner recalled an after-party event at the World Championships, where Simone Biles stood up for her.

"A lot of the athletes are older so some of them drink and they're like 'hey like give me two more shots for like me and simone' and simone's like MyKayla doesn't drink don't give her that so like simone's been really awesome about sticking up for me," she mentioned [12:44 onwards]

In her July 31, 2021, Instagram post, Skinner disclosed her heartfelt thoughts on competing at the Tokyo Olympics.

"Doing this for us @simonebiles ❤️ It’s go time baby!"

Through her official statement to One America News, Skinner had accused Biles of past mistreatment.

Elite athlete Simone Biles honoured with Impact Award at 2025 TIME100 Gala

Simone Biles is considered one of the most decorated artistic gymnasts and has won thirty World Championship medals. At the 2025 TIME100 Gala in New York City, she was honoured with the TIME100 Impact Award.

In 2025, she won her fourth Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award, and she also won the Laureus World Comeback of the Year award in 2024. For her significant contribution to the sport, she was honoured with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the United States, in 2022.

Along with her Olympic and World Championship medals, she has clinched two gold medals from the Pan Pacific Championships. Apart from her career, she is a leading advocate of mental health and is a national ambassador for 'Friends of the Children', an organisation which supports foster care children.

