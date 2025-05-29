From savoring sushi to exploring streets, Simone Biles shares Hong Kong trip highlights

The eleven-time Olympic medalist, Simone Biles, recently shared her travel highlights from her time in Hong Kong, featuring sushi dishes and exploring the streets. The legendary artistic gymnast had traveled to Hong Kong to deliver a speech at UBS's 28th Asian Investment Conference.

At the conference, Simone Biles addressed 600 budding athletes, who hailed from sports organisations and the city's gymnastics club. The Columbus, Ohio, native is one of the most decorated artistic gymnasts from the United States and has clinched thirty World Championship medals. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, she led the team, the 'Golden Girls', to a gold medal in the team event.

Through her Instagram stories, the distinguished artistic gymnast shared her trip highlights from Hong Kong. She shared a picture of herself speaking at the UBS event, and in the next image, she struck a pose with a black umbrella at a vibrant street market. Biles also added a picture showcasing multiple paintings and artwork for sale.

"creepy or cute? I can't tell but since I'm in Asia I just HAD TO very specific like @haileybieber said 😂" she captioned a picture featuring two dolls.

"we had sushi & drinks stayed up past our bedtime 🤭," she added in another picture.

Screenshots of Simone Biles' Instagram stories | Source: IG/simonebiles

"we told our waitress we like tequila & he surprised us with drinks," she added in another picture which featured her having a drink.

"tried more dimsum," the elite artistic gymnast mentioned while considering a Chinese delicacy.

Screenshots of Simone Biles' Instagram stories | Source: IG/simonebiles

She included another picture, which featured her reading an artistic cover menu. She also added a snapshot of a city street and posed in front of a "Hong Kong" sign.

Simone Biles reflects on her emotional challenges during her elite career at the 2025 TIME100 Gala

Simone Biles at the 2025 TIME100 Gala - Source: Getty

Biles received the TIME100 Impact Award at the 2025 TIME100 Gala, and during her acceptance speech, she reflected on facing emotional challenges as an elite athlete.

"I was expected to be robotic and compartmentalize my feelings in order to achieve what might otherwise be an overwhelming goal but that just wasn't me I needed to smile to laugh occasionally play practical jokes I found ways to keep competition and training environments light and fun and it allowed me to succeed I learned early on being myself was the best path towards success as I grew up in the sport I began to use my voice," she said during the event (via TIME on YouTube) [0:28 onwards]

In 2022, she won the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honour in the United States.

