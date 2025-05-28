Social media platform leads Simone Biles to try popular delicacy in Hong Kong

Simone Biles enjoyed her meal in a Ramen place in Hong Kong, unveiling that the eatery was a TikTok recommendation. Biles will deliver a speech at the UBS' 28th Asian Investment Conference (AIC) as she enjoys gymnastics downtime.

Simone Biles has been attending events and receiving honors after a successful Paris Olympic campaign, where she won three golds in the all-around, vault, and team and silver on the floor. The eleven-time Olympic medalist recently delivered the commencement speech at Washington University, besides receiving an honorary doctorate from the institution.

She has now jetted off to Hong Kong to address 600 young athletes and fans across the city's community sports organizations and gymnastics clubs. Before her stint, the seven-time Olympic gold medallist was on a hunt for a ramen place when she stopped at a TikTok-recommended outlet. She shared a video in her Instagram story, captioning:

"on the HUNT for ramen, TikTok find, let's see how it is"

Simone Biles arrived at a TikTok-recommended ramen place; Instagram - @simonebiles

In the following story, she snapped the delicacy, describing it as:

"tonkotsu ramen + medium spice + add an egg + soft noodles"

In another story, she shared a time-lapse video of her slurping the ramen while talking to the people who accompanied her.

Satisfied with the taste, Biles captioned:

"s**t was firrreeeee, 8.5/10, would definitely go back"

Simone Biles' ramen stories; Instagram - @simonebiles

Biles and her husband have moved into their new Chicago home before the latter starts his 2025 NFL season with the Bears. The gymnast shared some glimpses of the interiors in her Instagram story.

Simone Biles once shared her motivation behind pursuing gymnastics

Biles at the 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - Red Carpet - (Source: Getty)

The 28-year-old was a gymnastics phenomenon since her early years, winning a record five golds in her debut Games in Rio 2016. She trained under Aimee Boorman in her initial days and later came under the tutelage of Cecile and Laurent Landi in her parents' World Champions Center.

As she became the most decorated gymnast in history, Simone Biles shared that her reason for pursuing her sport was to embrace herself, be confident in her body, and feel beautiful.

“My 'Why' was to just really have fun and brace it and see how far I could go and hopefully one day get a college scholarship. And that evolved over the years as I started progressing through the sports pretty quickly. Like, 'oh maybe one day, I can go the Olympics' and then I was training with some girls I had gone to World and been to an Olympic team. So, that's kind of why it changed but other than that, it was to embrace who I am, to be strong, to be beautiful and bold,” she said Fox 26 Houston's Will Kunel.

Laureus Sports honored the 30-time World medalist with the Sportswoman of the Year honor in 2025.

