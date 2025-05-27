Simone Biles gets emotional over special welcome in Hong Kong

Simone Biles recently shared a few glimpses of the special welcome she received in Hong Kong. Biles is in the vibrant city to deliver a speech at the UBS’ 28th Asian Investment Conference (AIC).

Biles will address 600 young athletes and fans across the city’s gymnastics clubs and community sports organizations to share her journey as a top-tier athlete. Ahead of her speech, the multiple-time Olympic medalist shared a few photos on her social media account after her 14-hour journey.

Biles posted pictures on her Instagram story, wherein she shared a picture of her luxurious hotel room with the city. In one of the pictures, she also shared a dining cloth with a special message.

'HK ♡ S.B.'

Screenshot of Biles' Instagram stories

Overwhelmed by the welcome, Biles also added a series of emojis in her story to show her gratitude.

'🥹🥹🥹'

Biles further shared a picture of a bouquet she received. The gymnast was also welcomed with a tempting dessert platter.

"Treats and dimsum as soon as we landed," Biles wrote after sharing the picture.

After traveling on a long flight, Biles also stated that she would need to steam her outfits.

"Will definitely be needing a steamer."

Screenshot of Biles' Instagram stories.

Simone Biles last competed at the 2024 Paris Games. Since then she has been seen appearing at multiple media appearances and high-profile events, including the MET Gala and the Kentucky Derby.

"My body literally collapsed" - Simone Biles opens up on the effects of aging on her career

Simone Biles at the Core Hydration Classic in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. (Photo by Getty Images)

Simone Biles recently highlighted the uncertainty of her participating in gymnastics competitions, stating the Paris Olympics wore her down. She also stated that she now wishes to enjoy her life by accompanying her husband, Jonathan Owens, to his NFL games.

“I went back to the village, took the elevator and my body literally collapsed. I was sick for 10 days," Biles said (via eonline.com). “The other day, we were sprinting in the garden with friends. I had aches and pains for three days."

“A lot of people think it’s just a one-year commitment, but it truly is the four years leading up to the Olympics. If I’m going to compete again, I’m not so sure. I’m really trying to enjoy life, spend time with my husband [and] go support him at his games, and live my life as a woman," she added.

At the Paris Olympics, Biles secured four medals, taking her total Olympic medal tally to 11.

