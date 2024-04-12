Nastia Liukin Cup Series 2025: Full list of invitational events that would lead to qualification for the tournament

USA Gymnastics, the national governing body for the sport, has announced the invitational tournaments for the Nastia Liukin Cup Series 2025, which is scheduled between early January and late February.

There will be a total of 22 invitational tournaments that will be held across the United States that will help gymnasts qualify for the Nastia Liukin Cup. One senior and junior gymnast will advance to the Cup at the end of each invitational tournament, which makes the count of athletes competing at the event 44. However, the dates and location for the tournament haven’t been revealed yet.

In the 2024 edition of the Nastia Liukin Cup, Elle Mueller and Ella Kate Parker were crowned the senior and junior champions respectively, at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville.

Since its first edition in 2010, the tournament has provided a challenging atmosphere for Level 10 female gymnasts. The Nastia Liukin Cup serves as a great opportunity for junior Olympic gymnasts as it marks their debut on the national stage as pre-elite competitors.

Complete list of invitational events for the Nastia Liukin Cup 2025

Lady Luck Invitational 2025, Location - Las Vegas, Nevada (January 9-12)

Atlanta Crown Invitational, Location - Duluth, Georgia (January 10-12)

Wisconsin Dells Safari Invite 2025, Location - Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin (January 10-12)

Chow’s Winter Classic, Location - Des Moines, Iowa (January 16-18)

Hill’s Maryland Classic 2025, Location - College Park, Maryland (January 17-20)

Houston National Invitational, Location - Galveston, Texas (January 23-26)

Sand Dollar Invitational, Location - Kissimmee, Florida (January 24-26)

Rally in the Valley 2025, Location - Mesa, Arizona (January 24-26)

World Class Invitational, Location - Hampton, Virginia (January 24-26)

Buckeye Classic 2025, Location - Columbus, Ohio (January 31- February 2)

Circle of Stars, Location - Indianapolis, Indiana (January 31- February 2)

Biles International Invitational, Location - Houston, Texas (January 31- February 2)

Denver Winterfest Classic 2025, Location - Denver, Colorado (February 7-9)

River City Classic 2025, Location - Omaha, Nebraska (February 7-9)

Long Beach Open 2025, Location - Long Beach, California (February 7-9)

Legacy Elite Classic, Location - Bourbonnais, Illinois (February 7-9)

Rochester Classic 2025, Location - Rochester, New York (February 14-16)

BIG Classic 2025, Location - Romeoville, Illinois (February 14-17)

Presidential Classic, Location - Orlando, Florida (February 14-17)

Charity Choice Invitational 2025, Location - Tacoma, Washington (February 14-17)

Kentucky Winter Classic, Location - Louisville, Kentucky (February 20-23)

WOGA Classic 2025, Location - Frisco, Texas (February 20-23)

Nastia Liukin Cup is named after a legendary gymnast

Nastia Liukin poses with her gold medal in the NBC Today Show Studio at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. (Photo by Kristian Dowling/Getty Images)

The Cup is named after one of the best gymnasts of all time, Nastia Liukin, who hosts the tournament on an annual basis. In August 2009, USA Gymnastics announced its collaboration with the gymnast for the conduction of the tournament.

During her competitive career, Liukin clinched 5 Olympic medals and 9 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships medals before retiring in 2012. All of her Olympic medals came at the 2008 Beijing Games. Liukin's only gold came in the All-around event.

The 34-year-old comes from a gymnastics background, as her father Valeri Liukin was also a top gymnast during his time. He won four Olympic medals while representing the Soviet Union at the 1988 Seoul Games. These included two golds.

