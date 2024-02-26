Nastia Liukin Cup 2024 Final results - Elle Mueller clinches senior title, Ella Kate Parker crowned junior champion

The finale of Nastia Liukin Cup 2024 concluded on Friday with a show of brilliant performances from young American gymnasts. It was specifically Elle Mueller of Minnesota and Ella Kate Parker of Louisiana who stunned the gymnastics arena by clinching the senior and junior all-around titles, respectively.

The 2024 Nastia Liukin Cup was held on Sunday, February 25, at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville, Kentucky. It hosted its qualification rounds from January 5 at two different states - Texas for the Alamo Classic in San Antonio and Massachusetts for Brestyan's Invitational in Boston. Qualifications for other states such as California, Ohio, Arizona, Colorado, and Minnesota, were scheduled on February 18.

What happened at the finale of Nastia Liukin Cup 2024?

The finale of Nastia Liukin Cup 2024 saw Elle Mueller, 17, and Ella Kate Parker, 16, dominate the championship in their respective categories.

Ella Mueller, the 2022 Winter Cup uneven bars bronze medalist achieved the senior all-around title with a score of 39.175. She surpassed second-placed Avery Neff of Utah at 38.900 and third-placed Ella Murphy of Texas at 37.850.

Muller’s best performance was noted in the uneven bars in which she scored 9.800 points, the highest in the championship. She was also tied as a high scorer with Florida’s Jahzara Swaby-Ranger on vault at 9.875.

Nevertheless, Avery Neff dominated the floor routine with 9.900 points and Texas’s Kamila Pawlak topped the beam event with 9.750 points.

Ella Kate Parker, who won the 2022 Winter Cup junior champion in the all-around, beam, and floor, grabbed the junior all-around title with 38.075. Next to Parker, were second-placed Ella Fine with 37.600 points and third-placed Morgan Reihl with 37.575 points.

Overall in the junior category, Parker topped at beam with 9.775 points, Keria Cameron of Alabama led on vault at 9.750, Floridian Imani White championed the uneven bars with 9.650 points and Texas’s Emerson Gaa aced the floor event with 9.750 points.

More about the Nastia Liukin Cup

The Nastia Liukin Cup is an annual artistic gymnastics competition organized by American gymnast Nastia Liukin. The 34-year-old is the 2008 Olympic all-around champion and a five-time Olympic medalist.

First hosted in 2010, the championship provides a competitive opportunity to compete with the USA's top junior Olympic gymnasts.

It highlights the USA Gymnastics Women's Development Program Level 10 athletes. The championship acts as a connecting bridge between the Winter Cup and the Elite Team Cup.

Moreover, the funds raised from this championship are donated to a charitable fund within the National Gymnastics Foundation.