Nastia Liukin Cup: Everything to know about the career of the legendary gymnast after who the tournament is named

The Nastia Liukin Cup is an annual gymnastics competition hosted by former American gymnastics star Liukin since 2010. The 2024 edition, scheduled to commence on Feb. 25, will run in conjunction with the Winter Cup 2024.

Inaugurated in 2010 in partnership with USA Gymnastics, the Nastia Liukin Cup aims to provide a competitive environment to the best junior gymnasts in the nation. Additionally, it serves as an opportunity for pre-elite athletes to showcase their talent.

Only the Level 10 gymnasts are eligible to compete in the Nastia Liukin Cup. The gymnasts will be selected to participate through a series of invitational events known as the Nastia Liukin Cup Series.

Nastia’s hometown and her family

Liukin was born in Moscow on October 30, 1989. She is the daughter and only child of two prominent retired gymnasts - Valeri Liukin and Anna Kotchneva.

After the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the family moved to the United States when Nastia was just two and a half years old. The gymnast now resides in Dallas, Texas.

When did Nastia Liukin begin gymnastics?

Nastia took up gymnastics at the age of three as she spent most of her time in the gym during her childhood as both her parents worked as coaches.

In 2002, she first participated in her first national championships as a junior. She had become one of the dominant gymnasts of the USA in the junior circuit by 2003.

How many Olympic and World Championships medals did Liukin win?

Liukin poses with her gold medal after winning the Women's all around Gymnastics event at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. (Photo by Kristian Dowling/Getty Images)

Representing the USA, Liukin has clinched five medals at the Olympic Games, winning a gold in the all-around, three silver in the team, uneven bars, and the balance beam, and a bronze in floor exercise. All of these medals were won at the Beijing Olympics 2008.

Besides these, she owns nine Artistic Gymnastics World Championships medals, four of which are gold, and five are silver medals. She bagged the gold medals in uneven bars, two in the balance beam, and one in the team event.

What are some other achievements of Nastia Liukin?

Liukin’s other achievements include winning eight medals at the Pan American Games, comprising three gold and three silver each, and two bronze medals.

In addition, she captured five gold and three silver medals at the Pacific Rim Championships, through her participation in 2006 and 2008 editions.

When did the gymnast retire?

Liukin retired from the sport officially on July 2, 2012, after she couldn’t make it to the USA’s squad for the London Olympics 2012.