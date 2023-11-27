Olympic royalty Nastia Liukin gifts TikTok star Olivia Dunne self-designed rhinestone dress boots

Olivia Dunne is making waves in the gymnastics and sporting world, and the legends of the game have taken notice. They didn't have the advantage of social media, but there's an argument to be made that Dunne is already one of the most popular gymnasts of all time. Her TikTok, Snapchat and other social media profiles prove as much.

Nastia Liukin, one of the best Olympic gymnasts of all time, has taken notice of Dunne and her impressive stature. As a result, the LSU and TikTok sensation was given custom boots by the five-time Olympic medalist.

This Snapchat post shared the iconic gymnast's gift.

Olympic legend Nastia Liukin gifted Olivia Dunne some impressive custom boots

They're self-designed from Liukin and they have special rhinestones so that Dunne can make an impressive fashion statement. These boots will undoubtedly find their way into her wardrobe and likely onto her social media as her role as an influencer continues to grow.

Dunne is dating the Pittsburgh Pirates' top prospect Paul Skenes and her profile continues to grow. She has connections all over the place from social media, her relationships, and of course, her impressive gymnastics. So impressive, that Liukin had no choice but to make a connection herself and keep the top-notch potential Olympians united.

Olivia Dunne is becoming a household name around the world

It is very rare for an icon to take notice of and try to forge a personal relationship with someone who hasn't yet exited college. That would have been like Derek Jeter trying to become friends with Dylan Crews when he was in college.

Olivia Dunne is dating Pittsburgh Pirates' top prospect, Paul Skenes

Nevertheless, that's the impact that Olivia Dunne, thanks to a myriad of factors, has had on the sports world. She's an icon already, and that will likely only continue when she leaves LSU behind and truly enters the gymnastics world.

Her social media profiles, which boast millions of followers, will be proof that there's truly no stopping her. As a result, Nastia Liukin appears ready to get on the bandwagon early.

