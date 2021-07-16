How many Olympic Games are there?

The Tokyo Olympic Games will undoubtedly be a grand event

Have you ever wondered why the Olympic Games are so grand? The sheer magnitude, elegance, and hype that the Olympic Games create are magnanimous in their own way. The overwhelming participation in the games from almost every country makes it a highly successful event. So, are you curious to know more about what makes the Olympic Games as famous as they are and how many Olympic Games there are?

The Olympics Games’ history dates back to ancient Greece, where it was held as a series of religious and athletic festivals to honor Zeus. It was held every four years, and this trend has continued in the newer adaptation, too. It saw participation from major city-states of ancient Greece, and kingdoms, too. During the early twentieth century, the IOC felt the need for a better distinction between Olympic Games.

This led to the introduction of different games in Olympics like the Winter Olympics, which featured many winter sports and games; the Paralympics, which was introduced for the disabled athletes, the Youth Olympic Games, which is for athletes in the age group between fourteen and eighteen, the five continental games, which would be the precursor to the Olympics, and the World games, where all those games are hosted that are not contested at the Olympics.

Sports that Olympics covers

This might seem like an easy question to answer. However, the number of sports in the Olympics can change from one set of games to the next. The number can even be debated within a particular Olympic Games. It often depends on how we define sports.

The 2020 Summer Olympics plan to award medals across 339 events, representing 33 different sports. Five new sports have been included this year - baseball/softball, skateboarding, surfing, sport climbing and karate.

Here is the full list of sports, and the number of events within each sport: aquatics (49), archery (5), athletics (48), badminton (5), baseball/softball (2), basketball (4), boxing (13), canoeing (16), cycling (22), equestrian (6), fencing (12), field hockey (2), football (2), golf (2), gymnastics (18), handball (2), judo (15), karate (8), pentathlon (2), rowing (14), rugby (2), sailing (10), shooting (15), skateboarding (4), sport climbing (2), surfing (2), table tennis (5), taekwondo (8), tennis (5), triathlon (3), volleyball (4), weightlifting (14) and wrestling (18).

The Tokyo Olympic Games will undoubtedly be a grand event, which is going to cater to 339 medal events. This will also be one of the biggest and largest editions of the summer Olympics, as there will be new sports and games included.

Freestyle BMX Cycling is a popular adventure-stunt sport, and it makes its debut in this Olympics. The grand BMX parks, and the unique, eye-catching stunts and show-boating skills of the participants will surely be a hit at the Olympics. There are many other mixed team events, which are introduced at this Olympics. Some of these sports are Swimming, Archery, Track & Field, Triathlon, Shooting, Archery, Judo, etc.

However, the Tokyo Olympics retains other sporting events from the Olympic Games history like football, hockey, boxing, cycling, swimming, gymnastics, etc. All these sports will witness participation in huge numbers, and the presentation ceremony is also beautiful. The nation with the gold medal in the event has its flag hoisted higher than the other flags of the nation, and its national anthem is sung. This is one of the reasons why athletes compete with everything to make their respective nations proud.

It does not matter how many Olympic Games are there, what matters is how the Olympic Games are held. The constant addition of newer sports has kept centuries’ old Olympics relevant till now. With such conviction, we should talk about the preparation for the Olympics and how to rise to that level.

How To Choose The Best Sports Goods For Olympics Training?

To excel at any sport, you need a combination of training, determination, sheer willpower, and the right kind of training equipment. Whereas most of the psychological elements can be developed in-house, the equipment has to be of the right quality to give you that extra push. Various companies have stood the test of time, and proven to be the best one-stop locations to get your hands on the latest sporting equipment. So, let us look at some of the popular sports at the Olympics, and what this store has in collection for us.

● Swimming: You do not need to be an athlete or an adventure sports enthusiast to love swimming. It is a sport, which is loved by all. Everyone wants to be the next Michael Phelps. Decathlon has an amazing collection of swimming equipment. The B-Fast Swimming Goggles 900 is an amazing one to have and you will find a lot more in their collection.

Swimming

● Surfing: This is the latest addition to the Olympic Games’ circuit. It is undoubtedly one of the best fashionable adventure sports. With Decathlon, you can fulfill your surfing needs, too. Starting from surfboards to accessories like shorts, wetsuits, etc., you will find everything and the price is reasonable, and the quality is too good.

Surfing

● Triathlon: Being one of the most popular athletic teams and individual sports at the Olympics, this event has made a name for itself, and that is the reason why people want to take care of their overall fitness. Over the years, many athletes and amateurs have tried to find the right collection of equipment, and motivation to pursue this. From training gear to wearables, different sporting companies always back this sport with their product offerings.

Triathlon

● Cycling: Are you looking for fresh and the best cycling gear and accessories? With BMX freestyle cycling in Olympics 2021, you surely need to get your hands on a BMX Cycle. Companies provide a range of such products, and you can buy all of these, online or offline.

Cycling

● Football: The world’s most popular sport just got an upgrade with the Decathlon collection. From football shoes categorized as per ground requirements to the kit collection, and extreme weather condition training gear, it is a football lovers’ paradise. And, with Copa America 2021 and Euro 2020 concluding recently, you can also buy yourself the national team jerseys, and support your favorite team!

Football

● Gymnastics: Gymnastics has to be the fittest sport, ever. It not only requires flexibility but also demands the right amount of practice to nail the postures and muscle tone. In that case, you need to take a look at the gymnastics collection. A wide range of footwear, bodysuits, accessories like rope, hula hoops, hand grips, etc. might just be the thing that you are looking for to fill your locker.

Gymnastics

There are more than seventy categories of sports to choose from like boxing, archery, basketball, baseball, etc. So, if you are lost somewhere, feel free to check out the collections on websites like Decathlon.

With the world all set to witness such a grand tournament after 5 years, are you ready for the Olympic Games? If you are, then do not forget to watch the televised event as it begins on 23rd July 2021. Also, you can check out the Decathlon products, as most of the brands sold in-house are trustworthy, and the products are conveniently priced, as well. So, what are you waiting for? You can also start practicing sport with Decathlon as they offer a range of events and workshops across multiple sports with experts.Work on your athleticism and fitness, and let Decathlon help you out with the right blend of sports goods, sports practice and other innovative equipment.

If you liked this article, head over to Decathlon Blog for more such content on practice.

Edited by Vishal Subramanian