Nastia Liukin pens emotional message for Nadia Comaneci while recreating iconic picture

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Jul 22, 2025 03:55 GMT
Nastia Liukin and Nadia Comaneci
Nastia Liukin and Nadia Comaneci | Getty Images

Nastia Liukin penned a heartfelt note for Nadia Comaneci while recreating an iconic picture from when she was four years old. The American reflected on her journey as a gymnast and shared the impact that Comaneci had on her.

Liukin had the opportunity of recreating the picture with Nadia Comaneci at the LA 2028 office and recalled the moment that she was picked by the legendary gymnast to star in an Adidas campaign alongside her. Nastia Liukin opened up about the lessons that she had learned from Nadia Comaneci and thanked her for realizing her potential at the tender age of 12.

"It all started with a photo - me at four years old, in the arms of the legend herself, Nadia Comaneci @comaneci10. I didn’t know it then, but that moment would quietly shape so much of who I became. Fast forward to today, sitting in the @la28 office recreating that very photo - only this time, with decades of dreams, hard work, and a few medals in between," she wrote.
Moreover, Nadia Comaneci's pursuits on the mat inspired Liukin, and she followed in her footsteps to achieve greater heights in her gymnastics career. Nastia Liukin thanked Comaneci for believing in her before she developed the self-belief to compete and win against some of the best gymnasts in the world.

"And in between those two moments? A teenage me, handpicked by Nadia herself to be star along side her in an Adidas campaign that changed my life. She didn’t just open doors - she taught me what it means to lift others as you climb. She saw something in the little 12 year old Nastia (and her narrating skills lol) She believed in my future, my potential, and perhaps even my chance to follow in her footsteps to win Olympic gold… before I ever believed in it myself," she added.
Nastia Liukin shared the Adidas commercial along with the post, which highlighted Comaneci's impact on the gymnastics world, from giving the world its first perfect 10 to pushing the limits of the sport over and over again with her relentless pursuits on the mat.

Comaneci reacted to the commercial and wrote:

"Best commercial ever❤️"
Nadia Comaneci reacts to the heartfelt post | Instagram@nastialiukin
Nadia Comaneci reacts to the heartfelt post | Instagram@nastialiukin

This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

Edited by Adityan Pillai
