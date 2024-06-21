NCAA 100m and 200m champion McKenzie Long signs with Adidas ahead of U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials 2024

Ole Miss springed McKenzie Long has officially announced that she's turning pro. The NCAA Champion has signed a deal with Adidas ahead of the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials 2024, where she will look to book her spot in her maiden Summer Olympics.

Long scorched the track during the recent NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2024. She won the 200m national title in a blistering 21.83s, the fastest time of 2024 so far. It placed her as the second fastest athlete in collegiate history, just 0.03s behind Abby Steiner's record from 2022.

Over the 100m distance, the Ole Miss sprinter ran the sixth fastest time of the year. She won the national title in 10.91s and also contributed to the team's 4x100m relay victory. Long leaves her collegiate career with personal bests of 10.91s over 100m, 21.83s over 200m and 7.10s over 60m while winning the All-American honor eight times.

Trending

McKenzie Long announced the signing with Adidas on Instagram. She shared several pictures of herself in the Adidas outfit along with stripes of the brand as well. A cheeky caption accompanied her announcement:

"one stripe for each title \\\"

Three stripes for three national titles is a fitting way to announce the partnership as Long turns pro just ahead of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024. She will race on Friday (June 21) in the women's 100m heats, and is also entered for the 200m sprint.

“I want to make my first Olympic Team” - McKenzie Long is dreaming big ahead of the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials 2024

McKenzie Long aiming for Paris Olympics 2024 (Image via her Instagram)

McKenzie Long recently spoke in an interview with Citius Magazine, and said she was eying to make her first Olympic Team at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials 2024. The Ole Miss sprinter has a bright chance of making it into the 200m team alongside Gabby Thomas and Abby Steiner.

"Going into this transition part of my life, I just want to be consistent. I just want to have fun on top of that because the pro world is professional. You're in the adult world. I want to continue to have fun. I don't want much to change. I don't want my thoughts of track to change. I'm gonna just continue to include my mom, especially for the Trials. I want to make my first Olympic team. That would be so crazy," she said.

Gabby Thomas, Abby Steiner, Sha'Carri Richardson and Tamari Davis are some of the main competitors that McKenzie Long will be up against. Richardson and Davis haven't found their best form over the 200m this year, and if Long can continue dipping under 22 seconds, she will likely be on the flight to Paris Olympics 2024.