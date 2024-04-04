NCAA gymnastics regionals results Day 1: Illinois and BYU advance to second round

The highly anticipated NCAA gymnastics regionals kicked off on Wednesday, April 3, at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The opening day of the event saw Illinois and BYU advance to the second round after comprehensive victories over Ball State and Boise State respectively.

The first clash of the NCAA women's gymnastics regionals took place between Illinois and Ball State where the former cruised to victory after posting a score of 195.825. Ball State missed out by a fine margin of 0.050 after posting 195.775.

In the second clash, the BYU women's team secured a dramatic win after scores (195.750) of both teams were tied at the end of six rotations. BYU was handed the victory when the rules for a tie-breaker were applied. NCAA's rule for a tie-breaker states:

"A tie is broken by counting all six scores per event instead of dropping the lowest score. If a tie still exists, the top and bottom scores for each event are thrown out and the remaining four are added together". (via NCAA)

NCAA Women's Gymnastics: Full Day 1 results

#Illinois vs Ball State

Team: 195.825-195.775

Vault: 48.875-49.100

Uneven Parallel Bars: 49.050-48.800

Balance Beam: 48.900-48.925

Floor:49.000-48.900

Top performer: Mia Townes with a score of 9.800 in floor exercise at the NCAA gymnastics regionals.

#BYU vs Boise State

Team: 195.750-195.750 (233.650-233.400)

Vault: 58.700-58.225

Uneven Parallel Bars: 58.525-58.125

Balance Beam: 58.650-58.675

Floor: 57.775-58.375

Top performer: Brantley Lucas with a score of 9.800 on the floor at NCAA the gymnastics regionals.

NCAA Gymnastics regionals: Schedule for next 4 days

Thursday (April 4):

1 P.M ET- Ann Arbor Regional first semi-finals (Alabama, Michigan, Kent State, Penn State)

2 P.M ET- Gainesville Regional (Clemson vs Iowa State)

2 P.M ET- Fayetteville Regional first semi-finals (Kentucky, Arkansas, Arizona, Nebraska)

5 P.M ET- Berkeley Regional (Southern Utah vs San Jose State)

7 P.M ET- Ann Arbor Regional second sem-finals (Oklahoma, NC State, Ohio State, winner of Illinois vs Ball State)

8 P.M ET- Fayetteville Regional second semi-finals (LSU, Minnesota, Oregon State, winner of Boise State vs BYU)

Friday (April 5):

1 P.M ET- Gainesville Regional first semi-finals (Utah, Michigan State, Towson, Maryland)

4 P.M ET- Berkeley Regional second semi-finals (Denver, UCLA, Arizona State, Washington)

7 P.M ET- Gainesville Regional second semi-finals (Florida, Missouri, Georgia, winner of Clemson vs Iowa State)

10 P.M ET- Berkeley Regional second semi-finals (California, Auburn, Stanford, Winner of Southern Utah vs San Jose State)

Saturday (April 6):

5 P.M ET- Ann Arbor Regional finals (winner of first semi-final vs winner of second semi-final)

6 P.M ET- Fayetteville Regional finals (winner of first semi-final vs winner of the second semi-final)

Sunday (April 7):

5 P.M ET- Gainesville Regional finals (winner of first semi-final vs winner of second semi-final)

8 P.M ET- Berkeley Regional finals (winner of first semi-final vs winner of second semi-final)