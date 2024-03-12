NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024 (D1): Schedule, where to watch, order of events & more

The NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships is scheduled to be held from March 27 to 30. The tournament will be hosted by Indiana University, Purdue University Indianapolis, and the Indiana Sports Corporation and held at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis.

The tournament is the annual swimming and diving meet organized by the NCAA to determine the winner across various individual and relay events for the Division I members of the USA and Canada. The tournament includes various events such as the individual medley, backstroke, butterfly, etc.

The entry sheet for the tournament was released recently by the NCAA. California won the championships last two times under David Durden with 482 and 487.5 points in 2023 and 2022, respectively.

However, last-time runners-up Arizona State would provide solid competition to the Golden Bears. ASU recently clinched the Pac-12 Championships, courtesy of Leon Marchand and Hubert Kos.

Schedule of events in the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships

The complete schedule from Day 1 to Day 4 of the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships is as follows:

Day 1 (March 27, Wednesday):

6 P.M. ET- 200-yard medley relay finals

6:45 P.M. ET - 800-yard freestyle relay finals

Day 2 (March 28, Thursday):

10 A.M. ET- 500-yard freestyle trials

10 A.M. ET- 200-yard individual medley trials

10 A.M. ET- 50-yard freestyle trials

Noon ET- One-meter diving trials

5:15 P.M. ET- One-meter diving consolation finals

6 P.M. ET- 500-yard freestyle consolation finals

6 P.M. ET- 500-yard freestyle finals

6 P.M. ET- 200-yard individual medley consolation finals

6 P.M. ET- 200-yard individual medley finals

6 P.M. ET- 50-yard freestyle finals

6 P.M. ET- One-meter diving finals

6 P.M. ET- 200-yard freestyle relay finals

Day 3 (March 29, Friday):

10 A.M ET- 400-yard individual medley trials

10 A.M. ET- 100-yard butterfly trials

10 A.M. ET- 200-yard freestyle trials

10 A.M. ET- 100-yard breaststroke trials

10 A.M. ET- 100-yard backstroke trials

Noon ET- Three-meter diving trials

5:15 P.M. ET- Three-meter diving consolation finals

6 P.M ET- 400-yard individual medley consolation finals

6 P.M ET- 400-yard individual medley finals

6 P.M. ET- 100-yard butterfly consolation finals

6 P.M. ET- 100-yard butterfly finals

6 P.M. ET- 200-yard freestyle consolation finals

6 P.M. ET- 200-yard freestyle finals

6 P.M. ET- 100-yard breaststroke consolation finals

6 P.M. ET- 100-yard breaststroke finals

6 P.M. ET- 100-yard backstroke consolation finals

6 P.M. ET- 100-yard backstroke finals

6 P.M ET- Three-meter diving finals

6 P.M ET- 400-yard medley relay finals

Day 4 (March 30, Saturday):

10 A.M. ET- 100-yard freestyle trials

10 A.M. ET- 200-yard backstroke trials

10 A.M. ET 200-yard breaststroke trials

10 A.M. ET 200-yard butterfly trials

Noon ET- Platform diving trials

3:45 P.M ET- 1650-yard freestyle trials

5:15 P.M ET- Platform diving consolation finals

6 P.M ET- 1650-yard freestyle finals

6 P.M. ET- 200-yard backstroke consolation finals

6 P.M. ET- 200-yard backstroke finals

6 P.M. ET 200-yard breaststroke consolation finals

6 P.M. ET 200-yard breaststroke finals

6 P.M. ET 200-yard butterfly consolation finals

6 P.M. ET 200-yard butterfly finals

6 P.M ET- Platform diving finals

6 P.M ET- 400-yard freestyle finals

Where to Watch the NCCA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships?

The NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships will be live-streamed at the official website, NCAA.com. Besides, the results from the different events will also be updated there.