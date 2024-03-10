Pac-12 Men's Swimming Championships 2024 Results: ASU shines again as Hubert Kos, Patrick Sammon and Leon Marchand impress in finals

The 2024 Pac-12 men's swimming championships, which kicked off on Wednesday, concluded on Saturday (March 9). The event was held at the Weyerhaeuser King County Federal Way, Washington.

Arizona State University dominated the first three days of the Pac-12 championships as they acquired podium finishes in most events.

Day 4 of the Pac-12 Championships started with five events- 200m backstroke, 1650m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 200m breaststroke and 200m butterfly.

Hubert Kos from ASU set the stage on fire in the 200m backstroke as he registered a run time of 1:35.69 breaking the previous meet record by Ryan Murphy of 1:35.73. Owen McDonald, who was the top seed from the prelims, ensured another podium finish for the Sun Devils as he clinched silver registering a time of 1:37.70. Stanford University's Max Reurer won the bronze with 1:40.68.

In the 1650m freestyle, Zalan Sarkany continued the undefeated streak of Arizona State as he clinched the gold medal by registering a run time of 14:23.01. Danie Matheson added to another podium finish in the event as he finished third in the event. University Of Southern California's Kr Chmielewski clinched the silver with 14:39.64.

The 100m freestyle was the only event on day 4 of the Pac-12 championships which didn't have an ASU athlete in the first position of the podium. Matthew Jensen from California University clinched gold with 41.63. Jack Dolan and Patrick Sammon ensured podium finishes for ASU with 41.66 and 41.77, respectively.

Arizona State dominated the 200m backstroke event as they clinched all three medals in the event. Leon Marchand shined again for the Devils as he continued to add to his medal tally registering a time of 1:48.60. David Schlicht and Cale Martter won the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In the 200m butterfly, Ilya Kharun (1:38.64) led ASU's domination, with the same team's Alex Colson (1:40.78) coming next.

Results for 2024 Pac-12 Men's Championship Day 2

200m Backstroke:

1. Hubert Kos SO ASU- 1:35.69

2. Owen McDonald SO ASU- 1:37.70

3. Rex Maurer FR STAN- 1:39.83

4. Sebas Somerset GS CAL- 1:39.84

5. Aaron Sequeira- JR STAN- 1:40.55

1650m Freestyle:

1. Zalan Sarkany SO ASU- 14:23.01

2. Kr Chmielewski FR USC- 14:39.64

3. Danie Matheson JR ASU- 14:44.85

4. Liam Custer SO STAN- 14:46.22

5. Gabe Machado JR STAN- 14:55.52

100m Freestyle:

1. Matthew Jensen SR CAL- 41.63

2. Jack Dolan SR ASU- 41.66

3. Patrick Sammon JR ASU- 41.77

4. Jonny Kulow SO ASU- 41.80

5. Liam Bell GS CAL- 41.98

200m Breaststroke:

1.Leon Marchand JR ASU- 1:48.60

2. David Schlicht SR ASU- 1:51.62

3. Cale Martter SO ASU- 1:52.19

4. Ron Polonsky JR STAN- 1:52.27

5. And Dobrzanski SO ASU- 1:53.48

200m Butterfly:

1.Ilya Kharun FR ASU- 1:38.64

2. Alex Colson SR ASU- 1:40.78

3. Haako Naughton SO ARIZ- 1:41.67

4. Kr Chmielewski FR USC- 1:42.01

5. Gibson Holmes FR STAN- 1:42.35