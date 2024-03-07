Pac-12 Men's Swimming Championships 2024: Schedule and Order of Events

The Pac-12 Men's Swimming Championships 2024 are taking place at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Washington, from March 6 to 9, 2024.

Arizona State Sun Devils, California Bears, Stanford Cardinal, USC Trojans, and Arizona Wildcats are the teams that will be competing at the Pac-12 Men's Swimming Championships.

In the 2023 edition, Sun Devils clinched their first Pac-12 Championships in the program’s history by becoming the first non-California school to collect the Pac-12 Men's Swimming & Diving Championships title.

Athletes to watch out for at the Championships

The Sun Devils will be headed by Leon Marchand, who established 5 Pac-12 records, 5 Pac-12 Championship records, and three NCAA records last season. Other prominent names from Arizona State who will be in action are Zalan Sarkany, Jack Dolan, Jonny Kulow, Patrick Sammon, and Julian Hill.

Bjorn Seelinger, Gabriel Jett, and Destin Lasco will be on a mission while representing the Bears. They will look to earn their Pac-12 Championship title back as Arizona State broke their five-year winning streak in 2023.

Andrei Minakov, Ron Polonsky, Luke Maureer, and Preston Frost are the swimmers to look out for the Cardinal as they seek their first title since 2017.

Chmielewski Krzysztof, Chris O’Grady, and Ben Dillard will lead the Trojans at the Pac-12 Men's Swimming Championships 2024. Having dominated the Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships till 1979 with 17 victories, the USC finally claimed a title in 2015 after a 36-year drought.

Meanwhile, with the likes of Ralph Daleiden, Ryan Purdy, and Ryan Foote in their squad, the Arizona Wildcats will aim for their first-ever Pac-12 title.

Complete Schedule for Pac-12 Men's Swimming Championships 2024 (Local Time)

Destin Lasco who represented the USA at the 2023 World Championships in Japan will also compete at the Pac-12 Men's Swimming Championships for the Bears. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

March 6, 2024 (Wednesday)

6:00 PM - Finals/time standard trials of 200 medley relay

After 45 minutes relay break - 800 freestyle relay (timed finals)

March 7, 2024 (Thursday)

11:00 AM - Preliminaries/time standard trials of 500 freestyle, 200 individual medley, and 50 freestyle

6:00 PM - Finals/time standard trials of 500 freestyle, 200 individual medley, and 50 freestyle

After 30 minutes relay break - 200 freestyle relay (timed finals)

March 8, 2024 (Friday)

11:00 AM - Preliminaries/time standard trials of 400 individual medley, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and 100 backstroke

6:00 PM - Finals/time standard trials of 400 individual medley, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and 100 backstroke

After 30 minutes relay break - 400 medley relay (timed finals)

March 9, 2024 (Saturday)

11:00 AM - Preliminaries/time standard trials of 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 butterfly

4:00 PM - 1650 freestyle (slowest to second-fastest heats)

5:40 PM - Senior recognition and live anthem

6:00 PM - 1650 freestyle (fastest heat)

6:35 PM - Finals/time standard trials of 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 butterfly

After the conclusion of events - Individual and Team Champion Awards Ceremony

How to watch the Pac-12 Men's Swimming Championships 2024?

The streaming for the Pac-12 Men's Swimming Championships 2024 will be available on Pac-12 Networks, and Pac-12 Now. One can also access the telecast of the event through their website Pac-12.com.