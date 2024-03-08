Pac-12 Men's Swimming Championships 2024 Results: ASU shines again as Leon Marchand, Zalan Sarkany and Owen McDonald impress in prelims

The 2024 Pac-12 Men's Championships kicked off on Wednesday (March 6). The event is held at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Washington. The action will continue until Saturday, March 9.

Day 2 of the championships went underway with three events - 500m freestyle, 200m individual medley, and 50m freestyle. Leon Marchand from Arizona State University, who set five Pac-1 championship records and three NCAA records last season, touched the finishing line in the 500m freestyle with a time of 4:16.18 to clinch the gold.

Zalan Sarkany, who was the top seed from the prelims with 4:12.28, finished just behind Marchand in the finals with 4:09.19 to grab the silver. Rex Maruer from Stanford University clinched the bronze medal with 4:12.58.

The Sun Devils swept the podium in the 200m-individual medley of the Pac-12 Men's Championships. Hubert Kos, Owen McDonald, and David Schlicht grabbed the top three positions with 1:38.77, 1:39.35, and 1:41.68, respectively.

Besides that, Cale Martter added a fifth-position finish to Arizona State's tally. McDonald was the top seed from the prelims with 1:40.57 and led the Devils with Hubert and Schlicht following suit.

Arizona State continued its domination in the 50m freestyle event of the Pac-12 championships and added another three medals to their arsenal. Jack Dolan, Ilya Kharun, and Jonny Kulow earned podium finishes with 18.61, 18.84, and 18.92 respectively. ASU also clinched the seventh and eighth positions courtesy of Cam Peel and Patrick Simmon.

Results for 2024 Pac-12 Men's Championship Day 2

Men's 500m freestyle finals result:

1. Leon Marchand JR ASU- 4:06.18

2. Zalan Sarkany SO ASU- 4:09.19

3. Rex Maurer FR STAN- 4:12.58

4. Daniel Matheson JR ASU- 4:14.81

5. Julian Hill SR ASU- 4:15.26

6. Tyler Kopp SR CAL- 4:15.31

7. Henry McFadden FR STAN- 4:18.35

8. Preston Frost SR STAN- 4:20.93

Men's 200m individual medley:

1.Hubert Kos SO ASU- 1:38.77

2. Owen McDonald SO ASU- 1:39.35

3. David Schlicht SR ASU- 1:41.68

4. Rick Mihm SR STAN- 1:42.10

5. Cale Martter So ASU- 1:43.40

6. Gibson Holmes FR STAN- 1:43.40

7. Sean Swift JR CAL- 1:43.74

8. Luke Maurer SR STAN- 1:45.47

Men's 50m freestyle finals result:

1.Jack Dolan SR ASU- 18.61

2. Ilya Kharun FR ASU- 18.84

3. Jonny Kulow SO ASU- 18.92

4. Tommy Palmer SO ARIZ- 19.08

5. Jonathan Tan FR STAN- 19.40

6. Artem Selin JR USC- 19.41

7. Cam Peel SR ASU- 19.43

8. Patrick Simmon JR ASU- 19.55