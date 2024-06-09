The NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2024 concluded on Saturday, June 8, at the Hayward Field in Eugene on the University of Oregon campus after witnessing a few edge-of-the-seat performances. Day 4 saw the shattering of multiple records, including the 400m by Nickisha Pryce.

The 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships commenced on Wednesday, June 5. Day 4 of the event featured multiple women's heptathlon events and other track and field events, including 400m, 400m hurdles, 800m, high jump, and triple jump.

Nickisha Pryce dominates the women's 400m by setting new NCAA record at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships

Arkansas athlete Nickisha Pryce dominated the women's 400m at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships after clocking a time of 48.89 seconds to record her personal best and set a championship record. She achieved the feat by defeating Kaylyn Brown and Amber Anning, who recorded 49.13 and 49.59 seconds, respectively.

Jasmine Jones shattered the 400m hurdles meet record by registering an impressive time of 53.15 seconds, leaving behind Savannah Sutherland and Rachel Glenn, who posted 53.26 and 54.11 seconds, respectively.

After leading the 10,000m event on Day 2 of the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Parker Valby set a new NCAA record in the 5000m, marking 14:52.18 to surpass Hilda Olenomoi (15:10.04) and Bailey Hertenstein (15:10.98).

The results for the final events on Day 4 of the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships are given below.

Women 4x100 M Relay Final:

Ole Miss - 42.34 LSU - 42.57 South Carolina - 42.63

Women 1500 M Final:

Maia RAMSDEN - 4:06.62 Kimberley MAY - 4:08.07 Klaudia KAZIMIERSKA - 4:08.22

Women Triple Jump Final:

Ackelia SMITH - 14.52m Darja SOPOVA - 14.01m Emilia SJOSTRAND - 13.87m

Women 3000 M Steeple Final:

Doris LEMNGOLE - 9:15.24 Olivia MARKEZICH - 9:17.36 Janette SCHRAFT - 9:34.82

Women 100 M Hurdles Final:

Grace STARK - 12.47 Maribel CAICEDO - 12.56 Rayniah JONES - 12.59

Women 100 M Final:

McKenzie LONG - 10.82 Brianna LYSTON - 10.89 Rosemary CHUKWUMA - 10.90

Women 400 M Final:

Nickisha PRYCE - 48.89 Kaylyn BROWN - 49.13 Amber ANNING - 49.59

Women 800 M Final:

Juliette WHITTAKER - 1:59.61 Roisin WILLIS - 2:00.17 Gabija GALVYDYTE - 2:00.23

Women 400 M Hurdles Final:

Jasmine JONES - 53.15 Savannah SUTHERLAND - 53.26 Rachel GLENN - 54.11

Women 200 M Final:

McKenzie LONG - 21.83 JaMeesia FORD - 22.08 Jadyn MAYS - 22.19

Women 5000 M Final:

Parker VALBY - 14:52.18 Hilda OLEMOMOI -15:10.04 Bailey HERTENSTEIN - 15:10.98

Women 4x400 M Relay Final:

Arkansas3:17.96 Tennessee3:23.32 Texas3:23.68

Heptathlon Women Long Jump Final:

Joniar THOMAS - 6.33m Timara CHAPMAN - 6.32m Jadin O'BRIEN - 6.29m

Heptathlon Women Javelin Final:

Urte BACIANSKAITE - 47.48m Kristine BLAZEVICA - 43.82m Bailey GOLDEN - 43.32m

Heptathlon Women 800 M Final:

Olivija VAITAITYTE - 2:12.21 Izzy GOUDROS - 2:13.04 Dominique BIRON - 2:13.96

