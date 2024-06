NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2024 Results: Parker Valby and Hilda Olemomoi clinch leading places in the 10,000m on Day 2

Day 2 of the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships witnessed a few electrifying performances from male athletes in decathlon events and female athletes in other track and field events. The Championships in the Olympic year is a four-day affair and commenced on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

The 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, held at the Hayward Field in Eugene on the University of Oregon campus, will conclude on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Parker Valby leads the 10,000m race at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships

Parker Valby clinched the top place in the women's 10,000m at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships after registering a striking time of 31:46.09, leaving behind Hilda Olemomoi and Taylor Roe, who clocked 31:51.89 and 32:17.45, respectively.

Rhema Otabor displayed her exceptional skills on Day 2 of the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, registering a collegiate record in the women's javelin throw by covering a distance of 64.19m. She defeated Lianna Davidson and McKyla Van Der Westhuizenavidson, posting 60.70m and 57.51m, respectively.

The pole vault event witnessed a new meet record being set by Chloe Timberg with 4.71m. She was followed by Riley Felts (4.55m) and Hana Moll (4.50m), respectively.

The results for final events on Day 2 of the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships are given below.

Women 10000 M Final:

Parker VALBY - 31:46.09 Hilda OLEMOMOI - 31:51.89 Taylor ROE - 32:17.45 Molly BORN - 32:27.18 Chloe SCRIMGEOUR - 32:29.44 Jenna HUTCHINS - 32:44.05 Sydney THORVALDSON - 32:50.47 Grace HARTMAN - 32:54.98

Women Hammer Throw Final:

Elisabet RUT RUNARSDOTTIR - 70.47m Tara SIMPSON-SULLIVAN - 69.94m Jalani DAVIS - 69.86m Shelby MORAN - 69.43m Gudrun HALLGRIMSDOTTIR - 69.12m Mayyi MAHAMA - 68.69m Shelby FRANK - 68.40m Amber SIMPSON - 67.73m

Women Pole Vault Final:

Chloe TIMBERG - 4.71m Riley FELTS - 4.55m Hana MOLL - 4.50m Nastassja CAMPBELL - 4.40m Molly HAYWOOD - 4.40m Amanda MOLL - 4.40m Tori THOMAS - 4.40m Olivia LUEKING - 4.30m

Women Javelin Final:

Rhema OTABOR - 64.19m Lianna DAVIDSON - 60.70m McKyla VAN DER WESTHUIZEN - 57.51m Irene JEPKEMBOI - 56.51m Eniko SARA - 55.66m Skylar CICCOLINI - 55.06m Trinity SPOONER - 54.81m Deisiane TEIXEIRA - 54.54m

Women Long Jump Final at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships:

Ackelia SMITH - 6.79m Claire BRYANT - 6.74m Alyssa JONES - 6.64m Anthaya CHARLTON - 6.59m Alexis BROWN - 6.51m Funminiyi OLAJIDE - 6.48m Velecia WILLIAMS - 6.41m Ida BREIGAN - 6.40m

Women Shot Put Final:

Jaida ROSS - 19.57m Gabby MORRIS - 18.66m Axelina JOHANSSON - 18.24m Jayden ULRICH - 17.89m Mya LESNAR - 17.67m Alida VAN DAALEN - 17.52m Sarah OMOREGIE - 17.35m Nina NDUBUISI - 17.15m

Decathlon Men 110 M Hurdles Final:

Edgar CAMPRE - 13.95 Peyton BAIR - 14.08 Jack TURNER - 14.27 Lucas VAN KLAVEREN - 14.32 Leo NEUGEBAUER - 14.36 Kyle SIERACKI - 14.39 Alexander JUNG - 14.43 Jami SCHLUETER - 14.47

Decathlon Men Discus Final:

Leo NEUGEBAUER - 57.70m Ryan TALBOT - 50.90m Rafael RAAP - 48.06m Lee WALBURN - 45.54m Edgar CAMPRE - 44.62m Lucas VAN KLAVEREN - 43.84m Jami SCHLUETER - 42.53m Aiden OUIMET - 42.20m

Decathlon Men Pole Vault Final:

Leo NEUGEBAUER - 5.21m Yariel SOTO TORRADO - 5.01m Isaiah HUDGENS - 5.01m Kyle SIERACKI - 4.91m Rafael RAAP - 4.91m Lucas VAN KLAVEREN - 4.81m Josh FARMER - 4.71m Lee WALBURN - 4.71m

Decathlon Men Javelin Final:

Lucas VAN KLAVEREN - 60.67m Rafael RAAP - 60.17m Josh FARMER - 56.78m Leo NEUGEBAUER - 56.64m Lee WALBURN - 56.62m Casey TOW - 55.99m Aiden OUIMET - 55.85m Peyton BAIR - 54.22m

Decathlon Men 1500 M Final:

Yariel SOTO TORRADO - 4:23.87 Diarmuid O'Connor - 4:24.21 Jack TURNER - 4:26.79 Scott BOON - 4:29.79 Dominique HALL - 4:32.77 Casey TOW - 4:33.34 Ryan TALBOT - 4:33.51 Josh FARMER - 4:38.30