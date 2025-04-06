The 2025 NCAA Regional Championships are taking place from April 2 to April 6. On Saturday, four programs - LSU, Michigan State, Utah, and UCLA, confirmed their spots from the Utah and Pennsylvania State regionals. The final four teams that will advance to the NCAA Championships will be determined on Sunday, April 6, through the Tuscaloosa and Seattle Regional Finals.

The NCAA Gymnastics Championships are scheduled between April 17 and 19 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The defending champion LSU Tigers also qualified for the championships, earlier on Saturday, through a remarkable victory at the Penn State Regional, scoring 198.050.

NCAA Regional Championships Final: Top gymnast in action during the event

Jade Carey against the Fisk Bulldogs at Gill Coliseum on March 21, 2025 (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Leanne Wong and Selena Harris-Miranda are among the two top gymnasts to watch out for the Florida Gators during the first Regional final session. Both emerged as individual winners during the Regional semis and contributed to Gators’ spot in the Finals and would hope to replicate similar performances in the finals.

Meanwhile, two-time Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey has been arguably the most dominant performer at this collegiate season. The 24-year-old led the Oregon State Beavers to qualify for the regional finals. The Sooners’ Faith Torrez and Addison Fatta are also two top gymnasts who will be in action on Sunday.

NCAA Regional Championships Final: Schedule and Teams competing on Sunday

The Tuscaloosa and Seattle Regional Finals are scheduled on Sunday, April 6, where the top two teams from each region will advance to the NCAA Gymnastics Championships.

During the Tuscaloosa Regional semifinal, California and Alabama secured their places in the regional final from Session 1 with scores of 197.550 and 197.275, respectively, ahead of North Carolina (196.250) and Iowa (196.000). Meanwhile, in Session 2, Florida and Oregon State progressed with scores of 198.225 and 197.050 respectively.

On the other hand, the Seattle Regional semifinal witnessed Missouri (197.650) and Arizona (196.250) qualifying from Session 1, while Oklahoma and Auburn booked their places into the NCAA Regional Championships Final, securing scores of 198.025 and 196.950, respectively.

With this, let’s take a look at the schedule for the Regional Finals on Sunday -

6:00 PM Eastern Time: Tuscaloosa Regional Final, Teams competing - No. 3 Florida, No. 6 California, No. 11 Alabama, No. 14 Oregon State

8:00 PM Eastern Time: Seattle Regional Final, Teams competing - No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 7 Missouri, No. 15 Auburn, No. 21 Arizona

How and where to watch the NCAA Regional Championships Final?

ESPN+ will provide the live streaming of the NCAA Regional Championships Final.

