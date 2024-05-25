NCAA Track and Field East Regionals 2024 Results: Favour Ashe dominates 100m, Kentucky tops 4x100m relay | Day 3

The 2024 NCAA Track and Field East Regionals witnessed a few thrilling showdowns on Day 3. The 2024 East Regionals commenced on Wednesday, May 22, and will conclude on May 25.

Day 3 of the event, held in Lexington, Virginia, featured several events, including pole vault, discus throw, high jump, 100m, 800m, 4x100 relay, and 4x400 relay.

Here are the results of the events held on May 24 at the NCAA Track and Field East Regionals:

Favour Ashe secures a ticket to Championships in 100m at the NCAA Track and Field East Regionals

Favour Ashe secured the top spot in the men's 100m at the 2024 NCAA Track and Field East Regionals, clocking a stunning 9.94 seconds to leave behind Kanyinsola Ajayi and Zachaeus Beard, who registered 10.03 and 10.04, respectively. Ashe recorded the first sub-10 time in the 2024 season.

In the men's 4x100m relay event, Kentucky clinched the top position with 38.53 seconds. South Florida and Auburn followed them in the next two positions, posting 38.64 and 38.66 seconds, respectively. Alabama dominated the 4x400m relay with 3:00.63 over Florida (3:01.50) and LSU (3:01.74).

Women Pole Vault (first round):

Payton PHILLIPS - 4.30m Victoria FABER - 4.30m Katie URBINE - 4.30m Tessa MUDD - 4.30m Abby KNOUFF - 4.30m

Men Discus (first round):

Francois PRINSLOO - 63.16m Jacob LEMMON - 59.51m Diamante GUMBS - 59.48m Kai CHANG - 59.41m Milton INGRAHAM - 58.44m

Men High Jump (first round):

Riyon RANKIN - 2.17m Charles MCBRIDE II - 2.17m Kuda CHADENGA - 2.17m Tito ALOFE - 2.17m Channing FERGUSON - 2.17m

Men 4x100 M Relay (quarterfinals):

Kentucky - 38.53 South Florida - 38.64 Auburn - 38.66 Florida - 38.66 Tennessee - 38.71

Men 1500 M (quarterfinals):

Liam MURPHY - 3:38.30 Anass ESSAYI - 3:38.55 Steven JACKSON - 3:38.66 Damien DILCHER - 3:38.85 Damian HACKETT - 3:39.26

Men 3000 M Steeple (quarterfinals):

Yasin SADO - 8:27.13 Nathan MOUNTAIN - 8:31.36 Abdelhakim ABOUZOUHIR - 8:35.36 Alexander KORCZYNSKI - 8:35.78 Jackson SHORTEN - 8:35.98

Men Triple Jump (first round):

Russell ROBINSON - 16.67m Salif MANE - 16.20m Sean DIXON-BODIE - 16.18m Luke BROWN - 16.16m Jeremiah DAVIS - 16.15m

Men 110 M Hurdles (quarterfinals):

Ja'Kobe THARP - 13.24 Jason HOLMES - 13.40 Matthew SOPHIA - 13.40 Jahiem STERN - 13.41 Jayden SMITH - 13.46

Men 100 M (quarterfinals):

Favour ASHE - 9.94 Kanyinsola AJAYI - 10.03 Zachaeus BEARD - 10.04 T'Mars MCCALLUM - 10.04 Godson OGHENEBRUME - 10.04

Men 400 M (quarterfinals):

Samuel OGAZI - 44.53 Judson LINCOLN IV - 44.55 Khaleb MCRAE - 44.78 Christopher MORALES WILLIAMS - 45.03 JeVaughn POWELL - 45.16

Men 800 M (quarterfinals):

Rynard SWANEPOEL - 1:45.28 Shane COHEN - 1:45.36 Camden MARSHALL - 1:45.48 Oussama EL BOUCHAYBY - 1:45.69 Tarees RHODEN - 1:45.71

Men 400 M Hurdles (quarterfinals):

Chris ROBINSON - 48.77 Clement DUCOS - 48.93 Corde LONG - ]49.27 Jakwan HALE - 49.40 Javed JONES - 49.44

Men 200 M (quarterfinals):

Chicken TRAORE - 19.93 Wanya MCCOY - 19.95 Jamarion STUBBS - 19.95 Makanakaishe CHARAMBA - 19.95 Tarsis OROGOT - 20.00

Men 5000 M (semifinals):

Dylan SCHUBERT - 13:50.99 Graham BLANKS - 13:51.08 Acer IVERSON - 13:52.04 Rocky HANSEN - 13:52.18 David MULLARKEY - 13:52.62

Men 4x400 M Relay (quarterfinals):

Alabama - 3:00.63 Florida - 3:01.50 LSU - 3:01.74 Campbel - 3:01.91 Tennessee - 3:02.04