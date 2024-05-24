NCAA Track and Field East Regionals 2024 Results: Parker Valby tops 10,000m semifinal, Savannah Sutherland dominates 400m hurdles | Day 2

The 2024 NCAA Track and Field East Regionals entered its Day 2 on May 23, 2024. The four-day event will conclude on May 25, 2024.

The event is being held at two places- the 2024 NCAA Track and Field East Regionals in Lexington, Virginia, and the West Regionals in Fayetteville.

Day 2 of the event featured multiple events, including hammer throw, long jump, shot put, 100m, 10,000m, 1500m, 500m, and 800m. Let's take a look at the results of Day 2 events of the 2024 NCAA Track and Field East Regionals.

Canadian Olympian Savannah Sutherland secures top place in 400m hurdles at the 2024 NCAA Track and Field East Regionals

Savannah Sutherland dominated the women's 400m hurdles round 1 lineup, registering a stunning time of 54.61 seconds at the NCAA Track and Field East Regionals. She left behind Chastity Pickett and Dominique Mustin, who clocked 55.68 and 56.44, respectively. Sutherland holds the Canadian national record in 400m indoors with 51.60 seconds.

Parker Valby showed amazing athletics skills in the women's 10,000m event, securing a spot to compete in the NCAA Championships to be held from June 5 to 8 in Oregon. She clocked 32:43.91 and defeated Hilda Olemomoi and Chloe Scrimgeour, who recorded 32:53.64 and 32:53.74, respectively.

Kaila Jackson dominated the 100m round 1, clocking a striking time of 10.95 seconds and Kimberley May topped the women's 1500m, clocking 4:07.00. The top five finishers of the events held on Day 2 of the 2024 NCAA Track and Field East Regionals are given below:

Women Hammer Throw (First Round):

Gudrun HALLGRIMSDOTTIR - 69.60m Jalani DAVIS - 68.54m Stephanie RATCLIFFE - 65.69m Emily FINK - 64.05m Kate POWERS - 63.97m

Women Javelin (First Round):

Shea GREENE - 56.18m Deisiane TEIXEIRA - 56.03m Trinity SPOONER -54.75m Elizabeth BAILEY - 54.22m Evelyn BLISS - 52.06m

Women Long Jump (First Round):

Claire BRYANT - 6.53m Anthaya CHARLTON - 6.44m A'Liyah THOMAS - 6.31m Celine BROWN - 6.28m Ilse STEIGENGA - 6.28m

Women 100 M Hurdles (First Round):

Rayniah JONES - 12.72 Aasia LAURENCIN - 12.77 Grace STARK - 12.88 Alexandra WEBSTER - 12.91 Lucheyona WEAVER - 12.94

Women Shot Put (First Round):

Jayden ULRICH - 18.66m Alida VAN DAALEN - 18.01m Gracelyn LEISETH - 17.70m Veronica FRALEY - 17.42m Akaoma ODELUGA - 17.26m

Women 1500 M (First Round):

Kimberley MAY - 4:07.00 Flomena ASEKOL - 4:07.43 Maia RAMSDEN - 4:10.83 Samantha BUSH - 4:12.75 Lindsey BUTLER - 4:12.81

Women 100 M (First Round)

Kaila JACKSON - 10.95 McKenzie LONG - 11.02 Brianna LYSTON - 11.03 Thelma DAVIES - 11.12 Dennisha PAGE - 11.12

Women 400 M (First Round):

Ella ONOJUVWEVWO - 51.32 Kimberly HARRIS - 51.43 Brianna WHITE - 51.58 Kiah WILLIAMS - 51.62 Aaliyah BUTLER - 51.68

Women 800 M (First Round):

Michaela ROSE - 2:01.66 Charlotte TOMKINSON - 2:02.79 Christine MANCINI - 2:02.89 Gladys CHEPNGETICH - 2:03.32 Nora HAUGEN - 2:03.42

Women 400 M Hurdles (First Round):

Savannah SUTHERLAND - 54.61 Chastity PICKETT - 55.68 Dominique MUSTIN - 56.44 Tyra WILSON - 56.45 Allyria MCBRIDE - 56.60

Women 200 M (First Round):

Kaila JACKSON - 22.28 McKenzie LONG - 22.59 JaMeesia FORD - 22.62 Thelma DAVIES - 22.67 Dajaz DEFRAND - 22.70

Women 10000 M (Semifinal):

Parker VALBY - 32:43.91 Hilda OLEMOMOI - 32:53.64 Chloe SCRIMGEOUR - 32:53.74 Grace HARTMAN - 32:53.98 Amaris TYYNISMAA - 32:54.14