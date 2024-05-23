NCAA Track and Field East Regionals 2024 Results: Victor Kiprop and Will Anthony secure top places in the 10000m semifinal | Day 1

The 2024 NCAA Track and Field East Regionals kicked off on May 22 in Lexington, Virginia. The West Regionals are held in Fayetteville.

The 2024 NCAA Track and Field East Regionals will serve as the qualifying event for the 2024 NCAA Championships to be held from June 5 to 8 in Oregon. The Regionals will conclude on May 25.

Let's take a look at the results of Day 1 of the 2024 NCAA Track and Field East Regionals.

Victor Kiprop dominates men's 10000m on Day 1 of 2024 NCAA Track and Field East Regionals

Viktor Kiprop, who recorded his personal best of 27:57.63 in the 10,000m in March 2023, secured first place on Day 1. He dominated the event, registering a timing of 29:06.56.

Kiprop was followed by the University of Virginia's Will Anthony and North Carolina's Alex Philip, who registered timings of 29:08.24 and 29:09.69, respectively

Parvej Khan, who is the first Indian athlete to compete at an NCAA championship, topped the men's round one of the 1500m event with a stunning time of 3:41.10.

Christopher Morales of Georgia displayed his exceptional athletics skills, securing the top position in the men's 400m heat 5 after clocking 45.63 seconds. Running from lane 9, Morales cruised to the top at the final meters of the race.

The results for the events on Day 1 of the 2024 NCAA Track and Field East Regionals are given below:

Men's Hammer Results Round 1

Aimar PALMA SIMO - 69.39m Alex KRISTELLER - 63.60m Andrew HARMON - 57.94m Arsalan YAQUBI - 61.35m Asher ROBBINS - 60.29m Benjamin PABLE - 56.03m Blake KUSKY - 62.82m Brad MORELL - 66.95m Brian LUCIANO - 61.24m Cale AYERS - 59.24m

Men’s Javelin Results Round 1

Devoux DEYSEL - 76.81m Marc MINICHELLO - 75.11m Keyshawn STRACHAN - 74.63m Franck DISANZA - 72.38m Ethan COCCO - 71.64m Kevin BURR - 71.49m Will LAWRENCE - 69.93m Braden PRESSER - 69.76m Remi ROUGETE - 69.65m Abraham SARGENT - 68.73m

Men's 110m Hurdles Results Round 1 at the 2024 NCAA Track and Field East Regionals

Jahiem STERN - 13.38 Ja'Kobe THARP - 13.44 Samuel BENNETT - 13.60 Thomas SMITH - 13.62 Matthew SOPHIA - 13.65 Tyson WILLIAMS - 13.65 Ahmad YOUNG - 13.65 Braxton BRANN - 13.69 John ADESOLA - 13.70 Jayden SMITH - 13.72

Mens 1500m Results Round 1

Parvej KHAN - 3:41.10 Gary MARTIN - 3:41.29 Nick FOSTER - 3:41.66 Camden GILMORE - 3:42.22 Liam MURPHY - 3:42.69 Foster MALLECK - 3:42.76 Steven JACKSON - 3:42.90 Charlie O'DONOVAN - 3:42.91 Kyle HARKABUS - 3:43.19 Benne ANDERSON - 3:43.20

Men's 100m Results Round 1

Kanyinsola AJAYI - 10.24 Jamarion STUBBS - 10.25 Da'Marcus FLEMING - 10.26 Zachaeus BEARD - 10.27 T'Mars MCCALLUM - 10.27 Jamal MILLER - 10.29 Wanya MCCOY - 10.29 Saminu ABDUL-RASHEED - 10.32 Godson OGHENEBRUME - 10.32 Nyck HARBOR - 10.33 Cheickna TRAORE - 10.33

Men’s 400m Results Round 1 at the 2024 NCAA Track and Field East Regionals

Judson LINCOLN IV - 45.14 Rios PRUDE - 45.51 Dubem AMENE - 45.55 Christopher MORALES WILLIAMS - 45.63 Khaleb MCRAE - 45.70 JeVaughn POWELL - 45.85 D'Andre ANDERSON - 45.87 Emmanuel BYNUM - 45.91 Reheem HAYLES - 45.99 Jamel MILLER - 46.07

Men’s 800m Results Round 1

Oussama EL BOUCHAYBY - 1:46.94 Camden MARSHALL - 1:47.32 Darius SMALLWOOD - 1:47.59 Ryan MASEMAN - 1:47.72 Kerem AYHAN - 1:47.82 Tarees RHODEN - 1:47.89 Zephaniah CARICO-MCLENNAN - 1:48.03 Luke GRINER - 1:48.06 Andrew REGNIER - 1:48.09 Sean DOLAN - 1:48.11

Men’s 400m Hurdles Results Round 1

Chris ROBINSON - 49.85 Javed JONES - 49.98 Jakwan HALE - 50.39 Rasheeme GRIFFITH - 50.40 Corde LONG - 50.67 Ryan MATULONIS - 50.81 Craig SADDLER II - 50.81 Harry BARTON - 50.91 Sean BURRELL - 51.00 Aveon REID - 51.01

Men’s Shot put Results Round 1 at the 2024 NCAA Track and Field East Regionals

Tarik ROBINSON-O'HAGAN - 20.07m Dylan TARGGART - 19.90m Christopher LICATA - 19.89m Alexander KOLESNIKOFF - 19.78m Michael SHOAF - 19.66m Courtney LAWRENCE - 19.61m John MEYER - 19.46m Hayden TOBIAS - 19.14m Chris VAN NIEKERK - 19.12m Matthew RUEFF - 18.84m

Men’s Pole Vault Results Round 1

Keaton DANIEL - 5.42m Conner MCCLURE - 5.42m Simen GUTTORMSEN - 5.42m Travis SNYDER - 5.42m Kyle RADEMEYER - 5.42m Scott TONEY - 5.42m Nikolai VAN HUYSSTEEN - 5.42m Brian O'SULLIVAN - 5.32m James RHOADS - 5.32m Walter BANNERMAN - 5.32m

Men’s Long Jump Results Round 1

A'Nan BRIDGETT - 7.76m Jeremiah DAVIS - 7.75m Goodness IREDIA - 7.75m Jordan TURNER - 7.74m Curtis WILLIAMS - 7.68m James BROWN - 7.61m Sean DIXON-BODIE - 7.59m Channing FERGUSON - 7.59m Jake BURKEY - 7.58m Jake WALL - 7.55m

Men’s 200m Results Round 1

Jamarion STUBBS - 20.02 Tarsis OROGOT - 20.12 Makanakaishe CHARAMBA - 20.17 Cheickna TRAORE - 20.17 Jaheim JONES - 20.32 Robert GREGORY - 20.34 Wanya MCCOY - 20.34 Kennedy LIGHTNER - 20.35 Nyck HARBOR - 20.36 Cameron MILLER - 20.49

Men’s 10000m Results Semifinal at the 2024 NCAA Track and Field East Regionals

Victor KIPROP - 29:06.56 Will ANTHONY - 29:08.24 Alex PHILLIP - 29:09.69 Ian KIBIWOT - 29:11.43 Skylar STIDAM - 29:14.79 Tom BRADY - 29:16.82 Nikodem DWORCZAK - 29:17.19 Tyler BERG - 29:17.53 Florian LEPALLEC - 29:20.01 Dennis KIPRUTO - 29:21.45