NCAA Track and Field East Regionals 2024 Results: Victor Kiprop and Will Anthony secure top places in the 10000m semifinal | Day 1

The 2024 NCAA Track and Field East Regionals kicked off on May 22 in Lexington, Virginia. The West Regionals are held in Fayetteville.
The 2024 NCAA Track and Field East Regionals will serve as the qualifying event for the 2024 NCAA Championships to be held from June 5 to 8 in Oregon. The Regionals will conclude on May 25.
Let's take a look at the results of Day 1 of the 2024 NCAA Track and Field East Regionals.
Victor Kiprop dominates men's 10000m on Day 1 of 2024 NCAA Track and Field East Regionals
Viktor Kiprop, who recorded his personal best of 27:57.63 in the 10,000m in March 2023, secured first place on Day 1. He dominated the event, registering a timing of 29:06.56.
Kiprop was followed by the University of Virginia's Will Anthony and North Carolina's Alex Philip, who registered timings of 29:08.24 and 29:09.69, respectively
Parvej Khan, who is the first Indian athlete to compete at an NCAA championship, topped the men's round one of the 1500m event with a stunning time of 3:41.10.
Christopher Morales of Georgia displayed his exceptional athletics skills, securing the top position in the men's 400m heat 5 after clocking 45.63 seconds. Running from lane 9, Morales cruised to the top at the final meters of the race.
The results for the events on Day 1 of the 2024 NCAA Track and Field East Regionals are given below:
Men's Hammer Results Round 1
- Aimar PALMA SIMO - 69.39m
- Alex KRISTELLER - 63.60m
- Andrew HARMON - 57.94m
- Arsalan YAQUBI - 61.35m
- Asher ROBBINS - 60.29m
- Benjamin PABLE - 56.03m
- Blake KUSKY - 62.82m
- Brad MORELL - 66.95m
- Brian LUCIANO - 61.24m
- Cale AYERS - 59.24m
Men’s Javelin Results Round 1
- Devoux DEYSEL - 76.81m
- Marc MINICHELLO - 75.11m
- Keyshawn STRACHAN - 74.63m
- Franck DISANZA - 72.38m
- Ethan COCCO - 71.64m
- Kevin BURR - 71.49m
- Will LAWRENCE - 69.93m
- Braden PRESSER - 69.76m
- Remi ROUGETE - 69.65m
- Abraham SARGENT - 68.73m
Men's 110m Hurdles Results Round 1 at the 2024 NCAA Track and Field East Regionals
- Jahiem STERN - 13.38
- Ja'Kobe THARP - 13.44
- Samuel BENNETT - 13.60
- Thomas SMITH - 13.62
- Matthew SOPHIA - 13.65
- Tyson WILLIAMS - 13.65
- Ahmad YOUNG - 13.65
- Braxton BRANN - 13.69
- John ADESOLA - 13.70
- Jayden SMITH - 13.72
Mens 1500m Results Round 1
- Parvej KHAN - 3:41.10
- Gary MARTIN - 3:41.29
- Nick FOSTER - 3:41.66
- Camden GILMORE - 3:42.22
- Liam MURPHY - 3:42.69
- Foster MALLECK - 3:42.76
- Steven JACKSON - 3:42.90
- Charlie O'DONOVAN - 3:42.91
- Kyle HARKABUS - 3:43.19
- Benne ANDERSON - 3:43.20
Men's 100m Results Round 1
- Kanyinsola AJAYI - 10.24
- Jamarion STUBBS - 10.25
- Da'Marcus FLEMING - 10.26
- Zachaeus BEARD - 10.27
- T'Mars MCCALLUM - 10.27
- Jamal MILLER - 10.29
- Wanya MCCOY - 10.29
- Saminu ABDUL-RASHEED - 10.32
- Godson OGHENEBRUME - 10.32
- Nyck HARBOR - 10.33
- Cheickna TRAORE - 10.33
Men’s 400m Results Round 1 at the 2024 NCAA Track and Field East Regionals
- Judson LINCOLN IV - 45.14
- Rios PRUDE - 45.51
- Dubem AMENE - 45.55
- Christopher MORALES WILLIAMS - 45.63
- Khaleb MCRAE - 45.70
- JeVaughn POWELL - 45.85
- D'Andre ANDERSON - 45.87
- Emmanuel BYNUM - 45.91
- Reheem HAYLES - 45.99
- Jamel MILLER - 46.07
Men’s 800m Results Round 1
- Oussama EL BOUCHAYBY - 1:46.94
- Camden MARSHALL - 1:47.32
- Darius SMALLWOOD - 1:47.59
- Ryan MASEMAN - 1:47.72
- Kerem AYHAN - 1:47.82
- Tarees RHODEN - 1:47.89
- Zephaniah CARICO-MCLENNAN - 1:48.03
- Luke GRINER - 1:48.06
- Andrew REGNIER - 1:48.09
- Sean DOLAN - 1:48.11
Men’s 400m Hurdles Results Round 1
- Chris ROBINSON - 49.85
- Javed JONES - 49.98
- Jakwan HALE - 50.39
- Rasheeme GRIFFITH - 50.40
- Corde LONG - 50.67
- Ryan MATULONIS - 50.81
- Craig SADDLER II - 50.81
- Harry BARTON - 50.91
- Sean BURRELL - 51.00
- Aveon REID - 51.01
Men’s Shot put Results Round 1 at the 2024 NCAA Track and Field East Regionals
- Tarik ROBINSON-O'HAGAN - 20.07m
- Dylan TARGGART - 19.90m
- Christopher LICATA - 19.89m
- Alexander KOLESNIKOFF - 19.78m
- Michael SHOAF - 19.66m
- Courtney LAWRENCE - 19.61m
- John MEYER - 19.46m
- Hayden TOBIAS - 19.14m
- Chris VAN NIEKERK - 19.12m
- Matthew RUEFF - 18.84m
Men’s Pole Vault Results Round 1
- Keaton DANIEL - 5.42m
- Conner MCCLURE - 5.42m
- Simen GUTTORMSEN - 5.42m
- Travis SNYDER - 5.42m
- Kyle RADEMEYER - 5.42m
- Scott TONEY - 5.42m
- Nikolai VAN HUYSSTEEN - 5.42m
- Brian O'SULLIVAN - 5.32m
- James RHOADS - 5.32m
- Walter BANNERMAN - 5.32m
Men’s Long Jump Results Round 1
- A'Nan BRIDGETT - 7.76m
- Jeremiah DAVIS - 7.75m
- Goodness IREDIA - 7.75m
- Jordan TURNER - 7.74m
- Curtis WILLIAMS - 7.68m
- James BROWN - 7.61m
- Sean DIXON-BODIE - 7.59m
- Channing FERGUSON - 7.59m
- Jake BURKEY - 7.58m
- Jake WALL - 7.55m
Men’s 200m Results Round 1
- Jamarion STUBBS - 20.02
- Tarsis OROGOT - 20.12
- Makanakaishe CHARAMBA - 20.17
- Cheickna TRAORE - 20.17
- Jaheim JONES - 20.32
- Robert GREGORY - 20.34
- Wanya MCCOY - 20.34
- Kennedy LIGHTNER - 20.35
- Nyck HARBOR - 20.36
- Cameron MILLER - 20.49
Men’s 10000m Results Semifinal at the 2024 NCAA Track and Field East Regionals
- Victor KIPROP - 29:06.56
- Will ANTHONY - 29:08.24
- Alex PHILLIP - 29:09.69
- Ian KIBIWOT - 29:11.43
- Skylar STIDAM - 29:14.79
- Tom BRADY - 29:16.82
- Nikodem DWORCZAK - 29:17.19
- Tyler BERG - 29:17.53
- Florian LEPALLEC - 29:20.01
- Dennis KIPRUTO - 29:21.45