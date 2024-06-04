NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships 2024: Athletes to watch out for ft. Parker Valby

With the NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships all set to take center stage from Wednesday (June 5), the participants too are ready to script a new chapter of their career. Numerous collegiate athletes from all around the world will look to prove their mettle at the annual 2024 NCAA outdoor event in Hayward Field, Oregon.

The event will also feature various former winners of the Championships, including Parker Valby (Women's 5000m) and Michaela Rose (Women's 800m).

With the event just a night away, let's have a look at the top track and field collegiate athletes to watch out for the 2024 edition of the NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships.

NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships 2024: Athletes to keep an eye on

#1 Parker Valby

The 2023 NCAA Cross Country Championships gold medalist, Parker Valby (University of Florida) will be one of the top athletes to watch out for in the upcoming NCAA annual event, especially in the Women's 5000m and 10,000. events.

Valby has already proved her prowess this season at the NCAA indoor championships, where she won two gold medals in the 5000m and 3000m events, and will be looking to replicate the same performance in Hayward Field on Thursday.

Besides, Valby also clinched a gold medal in the 5000m event last time around in Austin and will look to defend her title.

#2 Michaela Rose

LSU sprinter Michaela Rose will be one of the most prominent contestants in the Women's 800m event of the NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships. Rose's season has been impressive so far, with a silver medal to her name in the 800m at the NCAA Indoors held earlier this year. She also won the 800m event last year where she touched the finishing line clocking 1:59.83.

#3 Leo Neugebauer

Leo Neugebauer from the University of Texas will be one of the formidable athletes to watch out for in the 2024 edition of the NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, especially in the decathlon and heptathlon events.

The German sprinter won the heptathlon event at the 2024 NCAA Indoor Championships and also set a new collegiate record in the decathlon event last time at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

#4 Ackelia Smith

Ackelia Smith is a well-known name when it comes to the collegiate long and triple jump circuits. Smith, competing for the University of Texas, also reached the finals of both events in the last edition of the NCAA Championships and will look to go one step ahead to solidify her position on the podium this time at Eugene.

#5 Shaun Maswanganyi

Shaun Maswanganyi from the University of Houston will be another athlete to keep a close eye on in the track events. The South African-born sprinter has been fairly impressive with his performances so far in his career.

Maswanganyi also finished third in the Men's 100m event last year at the NCAA Outdoor Championships where she registered a run time of 9.91 seconds.