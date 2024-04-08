NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships 2024 Results Today- Florida and California win regionals to secure national semifinal spots| Day 5

The 2024 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships Regionals concluded on Sunday, April 7, after a few electrifying performances over five days.

Day 5 of this year's NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships witnessed the regional finals between Florida, Utah, Missouri, Michigan State, Denver, Arizona State, California, and Stanford.

After the preliminary rounds held on the first three days of the championships, the teams qualified to compete in the regional finals over the weekend. The first regional finals on Day 5 of the Women's Gymnastics Championships featured faceoffs between the teams in Gainesville (Florida) and Berkeley (California).

Florida, Utah, Missouri, and Michigan State locked horns with each other at Gainesville while Denver, Arizona State, California, and Stanford contended in Berkeley. Four-time national champion Florida secured the top position at the Gainesville regional finals after bagging a whopping 198.325 points.

The Florida Women's gymnastics team was followed by Utah Red Rocks after collecting 197.575 points. The two teams surpassed Missouri and Michigan State's gymnastics team, which scored 197.325 and 196.650 points, respectively.

The Florida gymnastics team and the Utah Red Rocks will be seen contending at the Women's Gymnastics Championships Semifinals on April 18, 2024, at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

California and Stanford women's gymnastics team secure the semifinal spots at the regional finals in the 2024 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships

California Golden Bears and Stanford Women's Gymnastics Team earn qualification for the 2024 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships Semifinals.

The second regional finals of the 2024 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships were held in Berkeley (California). The home and Number 3 team, the California Bears, secured the highest score, registering a total of 198.275 points.

The Golden Bears were followed by the Stanford women's gymnastics team, which collected 197.575 points. The two teams toppled the Denver and Arizona State gymnastics teams to gain spots in the semifinals. Denver finished in third place after recording 197.450 points, and Arizona State had to settle in fourth place, gathering 196.750 points.

The California and Stanford women's gymnastics teams will join the Florida and Utah gymnastics teams at the NCAA Semifinals, later this month in Fort Worth, Texas.

Expand Tweet

Final scores at the Regionals of the 2024 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships

The final results of the Gainsville and Berkeley regionals is given below:

Gainesville Regional Finals:

1) Florida - 198.325

2) Utah - 197.575

3) Missouri - 197.325

4) Michigan State - 196.650

Berkeley Regional Finals:

1) California - 198.275

2) Stanford - 197.575

3) Denver - 197.450

4) Arizona State - 196.750