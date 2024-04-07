NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championship 2024 Results Today- Oklahoma and LSU win regionals, secure national semifinal spots | Day 4

Day 4 of the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championship saw the regional finals take place, with Oklahoma and LSU coming out on top.

This week was full of power-packed performances at the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championship 2024. The 5-day event started with 36 teams in contention for a spot at the NCAA Regional semi-finals scheduled to be held at Port Worth later in April. After the initial rounds, the qualified teams went head to head in the Regional finals.

The teams who qualified on Day 3 in the Gainesville and Berkeley regionals were Utah, Michigan State, University of Florida, Michigan State University, Missouri, Arizona State Sun Devils, California, and Stanford. The University of Florida topped the scoring board on Day 3 with a score of 197.925 followed by Utah with a score of 197.825.

Day 4 featured the regional finals between the top teams of the Ann Arbor Regionals and Fayetteville (Arkansas) Regionals. The teams in contention in the Ann Arbor Regionals were Oklahoma, Alabama, Penn State, and Ohio State on the other hand teams competing in the Fayetteville (Arkansas) Regionals were LSU, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Minnesota.

Two-time defending NCAA champions Oklahoma dominated the Ann Arbor regional, taking the top spot scoring 198.400 points followed by the University of Alabama who took the second position scoring 197.575. The two teams secured their position in the upcoming semifinals of the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championship in Fort Worth. Penn State and Ohio State were thus ousted.

LSU dominated the Fayetteville (Arkansas) regionals scoring 198.250 overall followed by the University of Arkansas who scored 197.825 taking the second position and gaining qualification in the NCAA National Semifinals. Kentucky, who reached the national semifinals in 2023, and Minnesota, were both eliminated.

NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championship 2024 Results: Regional finals scores

Day 4 of the NCAA Women's Championship featured the teams of two regionals. The other two regional finals will take place on April 7, 2024. Here are the results for the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Regional Finals 2024 for the Ann Arbor and the Fayetteville regionals.

Ann Arbor Regional

1) Oklahoma - 198.400

2) Alabama - 197.575

3) Penn State - 197.200

4) Ohio State - 197.050

Fayetteville (Arkansas) Regional

1) LSU - 198.250

2) Arkansas - 197.825

3) Kentucky - 197.475

4) Minnesota - 197.400