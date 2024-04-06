NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship 2024 Results Today: Arizona and Denver qualify for Regional Finals, UCLA and Washington eliminated | Day 3

Day 3 of the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championship saw Arizona and Denver make it to the regional finals while UCLA suffered elimination in Berkeley.

The 2024 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship is gradually reaching its latter stages, with the regional championships completing their qualifying rounds. and winners emerging to compete in the final to clinch the regional title and march on towards the NCAA finals later in April.

The NCAA Women’s Gymnastics regional championships flagged off on April 3 with initial qualifying rounds and second rounds on the first two days of the Ann Arbor, Fayetteville, Gainesville, and Berkeley Regionals.

Day 3 of the contest witnessed some great performances in the second rounds of the Gainesville and Berkeley Regionals.

The winners of the events on Day 3 will compete at the Regional final that will be held on April 7, 2024. In the Gainesville regional, Utah dominated the mat, scoring 197.825, followed by Michigan State, trailing behind the leader by 0.350 points and scoring 197.475. Utah's gymnast, Abby Paulson performed an impressive 9.975 on the balance beam.

Towson and the University of Maryland were eliminated after scoring 196.350 and 195.050 respectively. Meanwhile on the other hand in the Berkely Regionals Denver and Arizona State Sun Devils dominated the pack and confirmed their position in the Regional finals on April 7.

Denver confirmed their position in the finals by scoring an impressive 197.275 followed by ASU who scored 197.150. UCLA and Washington were eliminated after scoring 197.050 and 196.650 respectively.

NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship 2024 Day 3 Complete results

Day 3 of the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship 2024 regionals witnessed matches between teams in two regionals. Each regional had four teams competing against each other in the morning as well as in the evening. All in all 16 teams competed for eight spots in the scheduled to be held on April 7, 2024, eyeing the ultimate place in the NCAA Finals scheduled later in April.

Here are the final results from Day3 of the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship 2024:

Gainesville Regional

1) Utah - 197.825

2) Michigan State - 197.475

3) Maryland- 196.350

4) Towson - 195.050

7 p.m

1) Florida - 197.925

2) Missouri - 197.525

3) Georgia - 197.425

4) Iowa State - 196.575

Berkeley Regionals

4 p.m

1) Denver- 197.275

2) Arizona State Sun Devils - 197.150

3) UCLA - 197.050

4) Washington - 196.650

10 p.m

1) University of California - 197.800

2) Stanford University - 197.600

3) Auburn - 196.800

4) Southern Utah - 196.475

